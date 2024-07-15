Square Enix has always been RPG royalty. You can’t go wrong with Final Fantasy, Nier, Dragon Quest, Ocotopath Traveller, or even Chrono Trigger. If you want a sweeping, party-based adventure that’ll push your decision-making to its limits, there are countless games across its portfolio to choose from. Now, you can make your backlog even bigger, as a massive Square Enix Humble sale is offering up Steam codes for not just the studio’s RPGs, but plenty of other classics, too.

With over 20 Final Fantasy games in the sale alone, you can save up to 60% on essentials like FF6, 7, and 8, or dive into the more modern entries of 13, 15, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The original FF7 is just $4.79 / £3.99, and it acts as the perfect primer for Remake, which you can grab for $34.99 / £34.99. The incomplete FF7 trilogy already offers up a truly essential retelling of one of the medium’s landmark RPGs, so now’s the time to dive in if you haven’t.

If you want an RPG that feels even more modern in its design and ideas though, you need look no further than Nier Automata. At just $15.99 / £11.99 in the sale, you take on the role of Android 2B in a proxy war between humans and machines. As you slice and dice the robot foes in your way, Nier Automata starts to open up as well. I can’t say much for fear of spoilers (and trust me, you need to experience this game’s twists for yourself), but this is unlike anything you’ve ever played, masquerading as a simple RPG.

It’s not all RPGs though, as one of the best open-world games ever made, Sleeping Dogs, is a mere $2.99 / £2.39. Wei Shen’s undercover operation through modern-day Hong Kong has some incredible characters, moments, and a combat system that’s the closest we’ve ever seen anyone come to Batman Arkham Asylum’s genius.

Meanwhile Just Cause 3 is $4.19 / £3, and Just Cause 4’s complete edition will set you back $10.49 / £8.39. These are chaotic sandboxes in the truest sense, as you need to glide and parachute around blowing up whatever you can to create mindless destruction, making Just Cause a must-play for you.

Other than that, Dragon Quest 11 is $23.99 / £17.99, Octopath Traveller is $2.99 / £24.99, and John Romero’s maligned FPS Diakatana is just $0.97 / £0.69, if you fancy a slice of gaming history. The Humble Square Enix Summer Sale is huge, so it’s worth diving into it yourself and spotting any games you’ve wanted to play for years.

Humble’s Square Enix Summer Sale ends on Tuesday June 24 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / and Wednesday June 25 at 4am AEDT. All of the Square Enix games and DLC are given as Steam codes, so keep that in mind. You can click the widget above to be taken to the Humble deal.

