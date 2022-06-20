FF7 Remake on Steam is (almost) the most popular Final Fantasy game

It may have launched less than a week ago, but Final Fantasy 7 Remake on Steam is already the most popular game in the series on the platform. The RPG was the best-selling game on the platform in the week ending June 19, and it’s holding that place as of June 20 as well, followed by Monster Hunter Rise and Rise’s upcoming expansion, Sunbreak. Twitter user Benji-Sales, industry analyst and content creator, compared FF7 Remake’s concurrent players with the rest of the series, and it slides into the number two spot with roughly 13,800 players, second only to Final Fantasy XV.

The dudebro car adventure may be half a dozen years old and available on multiple platforms, but its concurrent player count is more than double FF7 Remake’s – perhaps spurred by Square Enix’s recent Final Fantasy 16 reveal at Sony’s June State of Play.

Final Fantasy X/X-2, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, and Final Fantasy XIII trailed behind with 13,200 and 8,300 respectively.

FF7 Remake on Steam is discounted until June 23, but even if you miss the initial discount, there’s still plenty of time to catch up before FF7 Remake Part 2, officially called FF7 Rebirth, launches. Square Enix announced the Remake sequel will release in winter 2023 – but only for PlayStation 5. A PC release is almost inevitable at this point, particularly with FF7 Remake attracting so many players despite having been on PC since December 2021, though it’ll likely be at least six months or longer after the PlayStation release.

A snazzy HD remaster of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 releases in winter 2022, featuring a full voiceover and improved combat, and that one will launch on PC.

If you reach the end of the road in Midgar and are still looking for more adventures to play on Steam, check our out list of the best RPGs on PC, most of which are verified on Steam Deck.