The Summer Game Fest showcase proves that PC is still the place to be

If you want to be at the forefront of gaming, you need to be on PC. That was the resounding message coming out of the Summer Game Fest 2026 showcase, where hosts Geoff Keighley and Lucy James ran down an impressive list of the biggest upcoming games. From news that we'll be getting the trilogy-ending Final Fantasy 7: Revelation on day one through to a near-complete checklist of games coming to PC across the show, I left the presentation feeling tremendously satisfied. On top of that, if you want to try a bunch of these games today, there's only one answer.

After having to wait patiently for FF7 Remake and Rebirth to come across, Square Enix has answered our prayers. Director Naoki Hamaguchi confirmed that its ultimate act Final Fantasy 7: Revelation will launch in Spring 2027, and it'll do so on all platforms at once, PC included. It's looking absolutely stunning: catch Cloud skydiving from the Highwind airship with all the vigor of a Fortnite drop, or admire the stylish Vincent Valentine in action. We're even getting Tifa in Street Fighter 6 as part of the Season Four lineup.

Revelation might have closed the show, but it's just the start of the wins for PC gamers. Across the entire showcase, the only game that was confirmed as not coming to PC is Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive Orbitals (although it looks great, so I'll keep my fingers crossed). In fact, while I'm not here to advocate for the exclusive, it's the PC that stands out in that regard. As things stand, it's the only place you'll be able to play boat-borne zombie survival game Last Harbor, period sandbox Chronicles: Medieval, the co-op chaos of An Eggstreamely Hard Game, multiplayer horror Saw Genesis, steampunk PvP desert battler Sand: Raiders of Sophie, or MMORPG Aion 2.

What about if you want to try things that were shown right now? PC wins again. The Mortal Shell 2 demo is live right now on Steam, as is a playtest for the aforementioned Sand, which pits teams of rival players against one another to build and battle giant, walking war machines in the hunt for loot. You can test out an opening narrative sequence for Prince of Persia and Assassin's Creed creator Patrice Désilets' new adventure, 1666 Amsterdam. Then there are those that have already been running in an early form on PC for a while, such as Soulframe Preludes, or open-world survival crafters Runescape: Dragonwilds and Grounded 2.

On a personal level, my biggest winners are all set to sing on PC. Resident Evil Veronica, the ground-up Code Veronica remake of our dreams, looks set to take advantage of your rig's full power. Expansion pack Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance is ready to capitalize on Capcom's salvaged PC version, which came far too late in the base game's life cycle but can (hopefully) be further boosted for the journey into Master Rank. Guild Wars 3 is starting a fresh adventure for the MMO series, which has always felt most at home on PC.

The turn-based tactics of Star Wars: Zero Company might be landing across multiple platforms, but developer Bit Reactor features several former members of the Firaxis team that brought us the XCOM games, and I'll always tackle those with a mouse and keyboard to hand. Yakuza developer RGG Studio has proven its capabilities on PC, and time-hopping tale Stranger than Heaven looks set to continue delivering there.

The hits keep coming: legendary Developer Fumito Ueda's latest adventure, Gen Atlas, promises to carry all the atmosphere that made his past games so memorable. High-octane podracing sim Star Wars: Galactic Racer realizes a dream I thought would never become reality again. Then there's narrative-led racer Clutch; the blistering battles of Gundam Rogue Orbit; stylish slasher sequel Stellar Blade: Blood Rain; puppet pirate RPG Sea of Remnants; and the gorgeous action of Swords of Legends. All on PC, and that's not the end of the list.

It doesn't even stop after these games come out. Vast historical sandbox Chronicles: Medieval is putting modding right at the forefront. Community-created content will also help bolster the likes of the Palworld 1.0 launch, and I'm sure we'll see mods come into play elsewhere, whether it's dialing down the scares in Alien Isolation 2, helping you explore the stars in Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions, or putting Thomas the Tank Engine into Resident Evil Veronica. You know it's already on the cards.

Sony may be doubling back towards PlayStation exclusives, and there's still no word on when GTA 6 will reach our shores, but I've remained confident in PC as the main home for my gaming needs. Summer Game Fest has only strengthened that belief. The industry may be going through its struggles, but in terms of new releases, there's no denying that we've got an exciting few years ahead.