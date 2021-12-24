Here’s the first official screenshot of the Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series continues, even with a delay to the update for the beloved Final Fantasy VI. The devs are eager to share a bit of what you can expect, though, and have revealed the first official screenshot of Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster. Technically you might’ve seen this image before, but either way it’s looking like there’s going to be a much bigger visual overhaul for this entry in the series.

The image comes from Final Fantasy VI’s opening, where a group of magitek mechs trudge through the snow toward a mountain village. The shot is framed completely differently than it is in the original – the mechs are placed differently in the scene, the vista in the background appears entirely redrawn, and there looks to be a subtle fog effect that’s definitely new.

This same screenshot was included in a recent issue of Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu, alongside an image of the FFVI’s iconic opera scene. The stage there appears to have gotten an even heavier facelift, with fully 3D background effects that give the game a vibe similar to Square Enix’s own Octopath Traveler.

Whether these sorts of facelifts carry across the entire game or are limited to its most memorable scenes remains to be seen, but it looks like we can expect far more new visual tricks than we got with the previous Pixel Remasters.

With the holiday season upon us we thought it was the perfect time to share a first look at the opening sequence from Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster with you all ❄️ *This screenshot is from a version of the game still in development pic.twitter.com/LT73VYwa5M — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) December 24, 2021

The FF6 Pixel Remaster release date is set for February 2022. For more RPG games to check out in the meantime, you can follow that link.