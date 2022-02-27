Robert Pattinson still isn’t over Final Fantasy 7’s Aerith

It may be one of the most famous twists in one of the best JRPGs on PC, but some people still aren’t over what happened to Aerith Gainsborough in Final Fantasy VII. That includes The Batman star Robert Pattinson, apparently, who says that Aerith was one of his first loves – he’s still not over it, it seems.

The much-anticipated superhero movie The Batman is out this week, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, and both have been appearing in a lot of interviews to publicise the movie.

In a televised interview with French entertainment channel Clique X, Robert Pattinson talked about Final Fantasy VII and how he “thought he was in love” with Aerith. He tries to explain the “love triangle” between Cloud, Aerith, and Tifa to Kravitz – including how Aerith is sometimes Aeris “depending on what version of the game you have”. He describes Aerith as “the kind girl who has superpowers, who can heal everyone and make the world a better place”.

Tifa, on the other hand, he describes as a “sexy thief who wears a short skirt”. He then sadly explains how Aerith “right at her peak gets killed”. Kravitz is sadly not impressed with Pattinson’s Final Fantasy knowledge, including how the main female characters were “the one who’s going to heal everything and the one in the short skirt?”

Robert Pattinson talking about Final Fantasy 7 and how he was in love with Aeris and Tifa for Clique X. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/yqbkF1CqUw — Robert Pattinson Photos (@pattinsonphotos) February 26, 2022

Of course, it’s not the first time Robert Pattinson has spoken about his love of Final Fantasy VII, Aerith, and not being able to get over the twist. Speaking to GameSpot during the making of Tenet, Pattinson confesses that “probably one of the only times I’ve cried in my life is when Aeris dies”.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is finally out now on PC, and hopefully Part 2 will be revealed this year. As for Batman, Gotham Knights is due out this year, and we almost got a Batman Arkham Knight 2 starring Bruce Wayne’s son Damian. And there’s The Batman movie out this week, of course.