There’s one big issue that’s always meant I could never properly get stuck into any MMOs. I’m the chosen one, I’m told, the only person who can save the world from some impending doom. It all rests on my shoulders. Well, if that’s the case, why are there 20 other people around me being told the exact same thing by that lying quest-giving NPC? It completely shatters my immersion. Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail fixes that issue.

Final Fantasy 14 has been going strong for almost 14 years now, and I’m amazed it’s taken this long for the developers to add an option to hide other players when you’re near an NPC or quest object. One we hit the Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail release date, you’ll find the MMO a lot less crowded so you can focus on being the chosen one you were always destined to be.

This news was unveiled today, Friday June 14, during the Final Fantasy 14 Live Letter. In the picture below you can see the effect in action. Normally, when you’re near quest NPCs, so is everyone else. It makes sense – they’re important people within the world of the game for most players. But with the filter turned on, you’ll see far fewer players when you’re near, and even fewer still when you’re actually talking to them. Finally, a bit of peace and quiet.

Alongside this welcome change, Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida tells PCGamesN that he wants the game to contain “80 to 90% multiplayer content moving forward.” This is all part of an effort to make the game less repetitive and encourage players to join parties and organize and figure things out on the fly.

Yoshida also explains to us how he and the team decide what jobs to add to the long-running RPG series. “There are two key points that we consider,” he says. “The first is to have different mechanics from existing jobs so it will have a unique playing experience. And the second is that, as an MMORPG, it’s fun to play when playing in multiplayer content.”

As we wait on FF14 Dawntrail, keep busy with the other best multiplayer games, or maybe plan the rest of your year with all the best upcoming PC games on their way to you.

