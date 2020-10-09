Final Fantasy 14 patch 5.4 adds Eden’s Promise raid, Blue Mage update, and ‘Explorer’ mode

Following this morning’s Final Fantasy 14 ‘Letter from the Producer’ live broadcast, developer Square Enix has revealed a whole bunch of details about what’s in store for the MMORPG’s incoming 5.4 patch. Reconfirming the Final Fantasy 14 patch 5.4 release date is set for sometime in early December, the studio’s also announced the online RPG game’s in for a bunch of dungeons, scenario quests, content updates, a new game mode, and more when its launch rolls around.

The new main scenario quests headed to FF14 for patch 5.4, ‘Futures Rewritten’, will send you off on an all-new adevnture, the studio explains in a press release, given patch 5.3’s epic Shadowbringers finale has now concluded. There aren’t any specifics on what this new storyline will hold just yet, though – we’ll have to wait a a little longer to find out.

However, Square Enix says there’s a new raid dungeon called Eden’s Promise on the way – the “third chapter in the eight-player Eden raid series brings new challenging battles available as both normal and savage difficulties”. Another new dungeon, Matoya’s Relict, lets you tackle its challenge alongside a gaggle of pals or non-players using the game’s Trust systems.

In addition, The Sorrow of Werlyt’s next chapter will arrive, with “Emerald Weapon” in-tow – speaking of which, a new trial tying into the weapon will drop with the patch, featuring both normal and extreme difficulty levels. Update 5.4 additionally brings a a shiny new Unreal trial which is a “powered-up version of an existing primal […] unleashed upon level 80”, and has some unique prizes up for grabs.

Here's a little tease from the #FFXIV Patch 5.4 main scenario! It's time to begin a new adventure! 🏃 Hi, Aymeric 👋😏 🔴 https://t.co/9CZAvylBgc pic.twitter.com/VUmcgG3O1j — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) October 9, 2020

As if that wasn’t enough, FF14 patch 5.4 also adds a Blue Mage update, such as an increased level cap, blue magic you can learn from foes, job-specific equipment, and more. A brand-new “Explorer” mode lets you hare around the online multiplayer game’s Shadowbringers dungeons without care in the world – that is, sans baddies – all for the purpose of taking some great screenshots. With minions and mounts, too, if desired. Lovely.

The new Explorer mode is A M A Z I N G for taking screenshots in dungeons! 📸✨ Which #FFXIV Shadowbringers dungeon will you be staging a photoshoot in first? 🤳 🔴 https://t.co/9CZAvylBgc pic.twitter.com/hkAigQ43Ve — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) October 9, 2020

Various other goodies include performance action, Triple Triad, Ishgard Restoration, ‘Save the Queen’, ocean fishing, treasure hunt dungeon, PvP, and PvE updates, new UI skins, and more. Phew! Get ready for December – this all arrives in the final month of 2020.