FFXIV 6.3 patch preview set for Live Letter 74 in November

A preview for the FFXIV 6.3 patch is set to be the focus of Live Letter 74 in early November, not long after the introduction of the previous update. FFXIV patch 6.25 arrived in the critically acclaimed MMORPG on October 18, introducing the new Variant and Criterion Dungeons to the multiplayer game along with the next steps in the game’s ultimate relic weapon quest. Now we have a date for when we’ll get to see a glimpse at what’s coming next.

Square Enix has announced that FFXIV Live Letter 74 will take place on November 11. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 3am PT / 6am ET / 11am GMT / 12pm CET / 8pm AET (note that this is after the clocks change in many countries), and as usual will include slides in both Japanese and English text, although the presentation audio will be in Japanese only. The show is scheduled to cover ‘Patch 6.3 part 1’ as well as some ‘miscellaneous updates.’

The show will be broadcast on YouTube and Twitch, and fans will be eager to find out what’s next. Patch 6.3 will continue on from the story content in the previous major updates, Newfound Adventure and Buried Memory, as the game takes its continued steps towards its next major expansion with FFXIV 7.0. With there traditionally being five major updates between expansions, players will no doubt be scouring every small detail in this third big patch, looking for hints about the future as things start to unfold.

We’ll have all the important details for you once the event finishes, of course. However, if you want to follow along in English during the broadcast itself, there are almost always some helpful fans in chat offering live translations. Alternatively, the official FFXIV Discord (link opens Discord invite in a new window) features a channel dedicated to live coverage and on-the-fly translations.

