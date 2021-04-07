FFXIV director hits Twitch to share his coffee cookie recipe and drink wine

Just when I thought Final Fantasy XIV‘s director and producer Naoki Yoshida couldn’t get any cooler, he goes and pours himself a glass of wine and starts hosting a cooking show on Twitch. Yes, Yoshi-P went full suburban mom this week, and he is clearly living his best life. If you want in on this incredible lifestyle, he’s even shared his coffee cookie recipe with the world.

These are based on FFXIV’s coffee biscuits, but the stream title has a cookie pun (and maybe a reference to the oft-forgotten NES puzzler Yoshi’s Cookie?) so I’m going with the Americanism here. The stream itself is fully in Japanese, but the FFXIV Discord has gone and translated the whole thing, so you can make your own version of Yoshida’s cookies.

While I understand about as much Japanese as any casual anime viewer, the stream is still delightful, especially with its occasional breaks into an in-game kitchen to really sell the whole cooking show vibe.

Check out the recipe for yourself below, courtesy of both Yoshi-P and Miuna on the FFXIV Discord. (I did the NA measurement conversions, so yes, there was some work for me involved.)

FFXIV coffee cookie recipe ingredients:

300g (one and three quarters cups, and two tbsp) of cake flour or all-purpose flour

130g (half cup and two tbsp) granulated sugar

100g (quarter cup and three tbsp) unsalted butter

2 egg yolks

3 tbsp milk

1 tbsp baking powder

2g (one tsp) instant coffee powder

Chocolate chips or anything else you like as toppings

FFXIV coffee cookie recipe directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 180C (355F), take eggs and butter out of the fridge and let them get back to room temperature 2. Whisk butter until it turns white-ish and a little foamy, add the sugar, yolks and the milk bit by bit while whisking 3. Sift the flour, coffee powder and baking powder before adding it to the mixture and gently mixing it with a spatula 4. Place parchment paper on your baking tray. Take around 30g of dough for each cookie, roll it to form little balls before evenly flattening them out to around 1cm in thickness. 5. Add your chocolate chips (or other toppings of choice) 6. Put in preheated oven, bake for 13 minutes at 180C (355F)

Now that you have a plate of cookies at your side, for more MMORPGs (or cooking games?) you know where to click.