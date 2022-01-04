FFXIV gets butt-buffing pants and dance poles

FFXIV characters wearing the new craftable gear in patch 6.05

Final Fantasy XIV‘s latest update has landed, and the 6.05 patch notes introduce a selection of job changes alongside new content like the Savage Pandaemonium raid. But there are a few, erm, unadvertised additions in 6.05, too, including pants that make your butt more shapely and a pole. Like, you know, the kind of pole you dance on.

The patch notes do say that “new prizes are available for purchase using MGP”, but it’s actually just one item: the dance pole, a furnishing item. As the description notes, “even seasoned adventurers may find that sensually swivelling upon this pole proves a challenge to their balance and brawn alike”. Sadly, it seems you can’t actually interact with the pole, but I guess you can always do a /beesknees near it.

Then there are the hose of happiness, a new craftable set of pants that add a bit of volume to your character’s butt. There are a number of clothing items in FFXIV that make subtle adjustments to your character model, but it’s especially pronounced here – the effect is basically the same as the 2B leggings, just without requiring you to run around in a thong. And, fabulously, it appears the butt buff applies to male characters, too.

Just remember FFXIV director Naoki Yoshida’s wisdom: ERP is a-okay as long as it’s private and consenting.

The new map reward pants add a butt volume to your character from ffxiv

For more MMORPGs, you can follow that link.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"FFXIV gets butt-buffing pants and dance poles","type":"news","category":"final-fantasy-xiv-a-realm-reborn"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"Square Enix","genre":"MMO","title":"Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn","genres":["MMO","RPG"]}}}}
Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Updated:

Dustin's career path was cemented sometime around his fifth playthrough of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. His proudest accomplishment at PCGamesN is carving out a niche for Truck Simulator coverage, and he digs deep in the news mines to bring you info on everything from emulators to Minecraft.

Read More
The best MMOs on PC
FFXIV Reaper job guide
FFXIV Sage job guide