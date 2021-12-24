FFXIV’s Heavensturn event returns for the new year – here’s when and where

Holidays are in the air leading up to the start of 2022, and Final Fantasy XIV is prepping for its own New Year’s celebrations. With a slight delay after Endwalker got pushed back, Heavensturn will return in January, and the devs have just provided a host of additional details on when and what you can expect from the event.

You’ll start to see Heavensturn decorations appearing in-game starting December 31, but the event itself won’t start until January 5, 2022 at 12am PST / 3am EST / 8am GMT. (If you haven’t been paying attention to the Endwalker roadmap, that’s one day after patch 6.05 and the savage difficulty version of the Pandaemonium raid.)

Once the event goes live, you’ll be able to start the level 15 quest, ‘Tangle with a Tora’ in Limsa Lominsa (X:11.5, Y:13.9). The rewards include a pair tiger-themed helmets perfect to celebrate the Year of the Tiger, though maybe less perfect for fitting into an everyday-use glam. You’ll also get a tiger art banner furnishing.

You can get the full details on the official site.

If you've finished Endwalker and you're looking for something to do with your attachment to the cast of FFXIV, fans are already starting to bring the joys of the new Eorzea Academy manga to the English-speaking world.