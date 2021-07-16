FFXIV’s Make It Rain event returns – here’s what you need to know

Final Fantasy XIV is reaching some of its greatest heights as we head toward the Endwalker release date, and a new wave of players is about to make it rain for the first time. Yes, the Make It Rain campaign returns soon, and if you’re new to the game you’re probably more than a little confused about what that means. Luckily, Square Enix has provided some details on the event.

Make It Rain begins on Monday, July 19 at 1am PDT / 4am EDT / 9am BST, and will last until Wednesday, August 11 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST. During this time, you will earn 50% more MGP – a special in-game currency you get at the Gold Saucer, FFXIV’s gambling and mini-game hub. You can spend that currency on special cosmetics at the Gold Saucer.

While a more productive MGP grind is the most important part of Make It Rain, there’s also a special quest called The Great Horn Heist, available from Ollier at Ul’dah. (Look for him at the X:9.4, Y:9.2 coordinates at the Steps of Nald.)

You’ll be able to earn the vexed emote and 5,000 bonus MGP as part of the event, too.

New #FFXIV Developers’ Blog:

📜 Cloudy with a Chance of MGP

🌐 https://t.co/mOu2NK5vwA Get a quick peek at what’s in store for this year’s Make it Rain Campaign! ✨ pic.twitter.com/WqaBFPB1H8 — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) July 16, 2021

There’s plenty more on the Endwalker roadmap, even if we’re not getting much in the way of content updates on the way to the expansion’s release.