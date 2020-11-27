FFXIV mounts – here’s how to obtain every Final Fantasy 14 mount

Have you ever seen an amazing FFXIV mount sprinting or flying past and wondered how you can get your hands on such a majestic creature? Well, look no further, we have compiled a handy list of all the Final Fantasy mounts you can earn through quests or using in-game currency, with information on how you can obtain them. As of the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers expansion, there are over 180 mounts, though a few are just recolours of already existing mounts.

Outside of mounts being a FFXIV status symbol, they also have a practical use. Mounts help you get from point A to point B quickly and efficiently, some can even carry multiple players so you can take a lovely day trip to many of Eorzea’s beautiful locales with a pal.

If you are yet to start your Final Fantasy XIV journey, take a look at our helpful FFXIV races and FFXIV classes guides to make sure your character will not only look good while riding their mount, but also be fun to play as.

Here are the available types of mount:

Quest and craft mounts

In-game purchase mounts

Raid, Trial, Dungeon, and FATE completion mounts

Tribe reputation mounts

Achievement mounts

Promotional mounts

FFXIV mounts – quest and craft mounts

These mounts are obtained by completing quests and learning different crafting recipes.

Black Chocobo

A single-seater mount, obtain by completing the Main Scenario Quest Divine Intervention

Ehll Tou

A single-seater mount, obtain by completing the On Ehll Tou’s Wings side quest

Firebird

A single-seater mount, obtain by completing the Fiery Wings, Fiery Hearts side quest (available after obtaining all the other Lanner mounts)

Flying Chair

A single-seater mount, can be crafted by a Level 70 Alchemist with Master Alchemist V

Kamuy of the Nine Tails

A single-seater mount, obtain by completing the A Lone Wolf No More side quest (available after obtaining every Stormblood Extreme primal mount)

Kirin

A single-seater mount, obtain by completing the A Legend for a Legend side quest (available after obtaining all the other Nightmare mounts)

Magicked Bed

A single-seater mount, can be crafted by a Level 80 Carpenter with Master Carpenter VII

Magitek Armor

A single-seater mount, obtain by completing the Main Scenario Quest The Ultimate Weapon

Manacutter

A single-seater mount, obtain by completing the Main Scenario Quest Into the Aery

Midgardsormr

A single-seater mount, obtain by completing the Main Scenario Quest Fetters of Lament

Unicorn

A single-seater mount, obtain by leveling a conjurer to level 30 completing the Side Quest Unicorn Power

Yol

A single-seater mount, obtain by completing the Main Scenario Quest In the Footsteps of Bardam the Brave

FFXIV mounts – in-game purchase

Earn different in-game currencies by winning Triple Triad matches in the Gold Saucer, completing quests, and much more.

Adamantoise

A single-seater mount, purchase for 200,000 MGP from the Gold Saucer Attendant

Archon Throne

A single-seater mount, purchase for 750,000 MGP from the Gold Saucer Attendant

Fenrir

A single-seater mount, purchase for 1,000,000 MGP from the Gold Saucer Attendant

Korpokkur Kolossus

A single-seater mount, purchase for 750,000 MGP from the Gold Saucer Attendant

Sabotender Emperador

A single-seater mount, purchase for 2,000,000 MGP from the Gold Saucer Attendant

Typhon

A single-seater mount, purchase for 750,000 MGP from the Gold Saucer Attendant

Ahriman

A single-seater mount, purchase for 6 Achievement Certificates from Jonathas in Old Gridania

Behemoth

A single-seater mount, purchase for 6 Achievement Certificates from Jonathas in Old Gridania

Magitek Death Claw

A single-seater mount, purchase for 6 Achievement Certificates from Jonathas in Old Gridania

Albino Karakul

A single-seater mount, purchase for 8,400 Skybuilders’ Scrips from Enie in The Firmament

Megalotragus

A single-seater mount, purchase for 8,400 Skybuilders’ Scrips from Enie in The Firmament

Pegasus

A single-seater mount, purchase for 4,200 Skybuilders’ Scrips from Enie in The Firmament

Ufiti

A single-seater mount, purchase for 8,400 Skybuilders’ Scrips from Enie in The Firmament

Auspicious Kamuy

A single-seater mount, purchase for 99 Byakko Totems from Eschina in Rhalgr’s Reach. This mount is also a random drop after completing The Jade Stoa (Extreme)

Blissful Kamuy

A single-seater mount, purchase for 99 Bliss Totems from Eschina in Rhalgr’s Reach. This mount is also a random drop after completing Emanation (Extreme)

Euphonious Kamuy

A single-seater mount, purchase for 99 Suzaku Totems from Eschina in Rhalgr’s Reach. This mount is also a random drop after completing Hells’ Kier (Extreme)

Hallowed Kamuy

A single-seater mount, purchase for 99 Seiryu Totems from Eschina in Rhalgr’s Reach. This mount is also a random drop after completing The Wreath of Snakes (Extreme)

Legendary Kamuy

A single-seater mount, purchase for 99 Shinryu Totems from Eschina in Rhalgr’s Reach. This mount is also a random drop after completing The Minstrel’s Ballad: Shinryu’s Domain

Lunar Kamuy

A single-seater mount, purchase for 99 Lunar Totems from Eschina in Rhalgr’s Reach. This mount is also a random drop after completing The Minstrel’s Ballad: Tsukuyomi’s Pain

Reveling Kamuy

A single-seater mount, purchase for 99 Revel Totems from Eschina in Rhalgr’s Reach. This mount is also a random drop after completing The Pool of Tribute (Extreme)

Dark Lanner

A single-seater mount, purchase for 99 Horde Totems from Bertana in Idyllshire. This mount is also a random drop after completing The Minstrel’s Ballad: Nidhogg’s Rage

Demonic Lanner

A single-seater mount, purchase for 99 Demon Totems from Bertana in Idyllshire. This mount is also a random drop after completing the Containment Bay Z1T9 (Extreme)

Rose Lanner

A single-seater mount, purchase for 99 Hive Totems from Bertana in Idyllshire. This mount is also a random drop after completing Thok ast Thok (Extreme)

Round Lanner

A single-seater mount, purchase for 99 Heavens’ Ward Helm Fragments from Bertana in Idyllshire. This mount is also a random drop after completing The Minstrel’s Ballad: Thordan’s Reign

Sophic Lanner

A single-seater mount, purchase for 99 Goddess Totems from Bertana in Idyllshire. This mount is also a random drop after completing the Containment Bay P1T6 (Extreme)

Warring Lanner

A single-seater mount, purchase for 99 Fiend Totems from Bertana in Idyllshire. This mount is also a random drop after completing the Containment Bay S1T7 (Extreme)

White Lanner

A single-seater mount, purchase for 99 Expanse Totems from Bertana in Idyllshire. This mount is also a random drop after completing The Limitless Blue (Extreme)

Fae Gwiber

A single-seater mount, purchase for 99 King Totems from Fathard in Eulmore Aetheryte Plaza. This mount is also a random drop after completing The Dancing Plague (Extreme)

Innocent Gwiber

A single-seater mount, purchase for 99 Immaculate Totems from Fathard in Eulmore Aetheryte Plaza. This mount is also a random drop after completing Crown of the Immaculate (Extreme)

Company Chocobo

A single-seater mount, purchase for 200 Company Seals after joining one of the Grand Companies from The Immortal Flames, The Maelstrom or The Order of the Twin Adder vendor

Construct 14

A single-seater mount, purchase for 180 Bozjan Clusters from the Resistance Quartermaster in the Bozjan Southern Front

Dhalmel

A single-seater mount, can very rarely be won as a first place prize in the Kupo of Fortune

Disembodied Head

A single-seater mount, purchase for 10 Gelmorran Potsherds from E-Una-Kotor in the South Shroud at Quarrymill

Forgiven Reticence

A single-seater mount, purchase for 3,200 Sacks Of Nuts from Xylle at The Crystarium or Ilfroy at Eulmore

Ironfrog Mover

A single-seater mount, purchase for 12 Formidable Cogs from Fathard in Eulmore

Ixion

A single-seater mount, purchase for 12 Ixion Horns from Eschina in Rhalgr’s Reach

Juedi

A single-seater mount, speak to the Cast-off Confederate with all 4 Empyrean Accessories from Heaven-on-High in your inventory to obtain this mount

Magitek Sky Armor

A single-seater mount, purchase for 20,000 Wold Marks from Storm Sergeant in The Wolves’ Den

Rathalos

A single-seater mount, purchase for 50 Rathalos Scale+ from Smithy in Kugane. This mount is also a random drop after completing The Great Hunt (Extreme)

Wyvern

A single-seater mount, purchase for 6 Clan Mark Logs from Bertana in Idyllshire.

Zu

A single-seater mount, purchase for 1 Iron Voyage Spoil from any Resident Caretaker in

FFXIV mounts – Raid, Trial, Dungeon, and FATE completion

These mounts will prove to onlookers that you are not to be messed with. Complete numerous Extreme dungeons, trials, and FATEs for a shot at obtaining these creatures.

Air Force

A single-seater mount, guaranteed to drop after completing Sigmascape V4.0 (Savage)

Aithon

A single-seater mount, obtain by completing The Bowl Of Embers (Extreme), not a guaranteed drop

Alte Roite

A single-seater mount, guaranteed to drop after completing Deltascape V4.0 (Savage)

Arrhidaeus

A single-seater mount, guaranteed to drop after completing Alexander: The Soul of the Creator (Savage)

Black Pegasus

A single-seater mount, obtain from Gold-trimmed Sacks on Floors 151-200 of the Palace of the Dead, not a guaranteed drop

Boreas

A single-seater mount, obtain by completing The Akh Afah Amphitheatre (Extreme), not a guaranteed drop

Dodo

A single-seater mount, obtain from Platinum-haloed Sacks on Floors 71-100 of Heaven-on-High, not a guaranteed drop

Eldthurs

A single-seater mount, obtain from Gold Coffers in Eureka Pyros or Silver Bunny Coffers in Pyros, not a guaranteed drop

Enbarr

A single-seater mount, obtain by completing The Whorleater (Extreme), not a guaranteed drop

Eurekan Petrel

A single-seater mount, obtain from Gold Coffers in Eureka Hydatos, not a guaranteed drop

Gabriel α

A single-seater mount, obtain from Southern Front Lockboxes in The Bozjan Southern Front, not a guaranteed drop

Gobwalker

A single-seater mount, guaranteed to drop after completing Alexander: The Burden of the Father (Savage)

Gullfaxi

A single-seater mount, obtain by completing The Navel (Extreme), not a guaranteed drop

Gwiber of Light

A single-seater mount, obtain by completing The Seat of Sacrifice (Extreme), not a guaranteed drop

Magitek Predator

A single-seater mount, obtain by completing Ala Mhigo (Dungeon), not a guaranteed drop

Markab

A single-seater mount, obtain by completing The Striking Tree (Extreme), not a guaranteed drop

Model O

A single-seater mount, guaranteed to drop after completing Alphascape V4.0 (Savage)

Nightmare

A single-seater mount, obtain by completing The Howling Eye (Extreme), The Navel (Extreme), or The Bowl of Embers (Extreme), not a guaranteed drop

Ramuh

A single-seater mount, guaranteed to drop after completing Eden’s Verse: Refulgence (Savage)

Ruby Gwiber

A single-seater mount, randomly drops during Cinder Drift (Extreme)

Shadow Gwiber

A single-seater mount, obtain by completing The Minstrel’s Ballad: Hades’s Elegy, not a guaranteed drop

Skyslipper

A single-seater mount, guaranteed to drop after completing Eden’s Gate: Sepulture (Savage)

Tyrannosaur

A single-seater mount, obtain from Anemos Lockboxes, which are obtained by completing FATEs in Eureka Anemos, not a guaranteed drop

Xanthos

A single-seater mount, obtain by completing The Howling Eye (Extreme), not a guaranteed drop

FFXIV mounts – tribe reputation

There are many different tribes scattered across Eorzea, complete quests to earn their trust and currencies so you can purchase a mount from each vendor.

Bomb Palanquin

A single-seater mount, purchase for 120,000 gil from the Kobold Vendor after achieving Trusted reputation with the Kobold Beast Tribe

Cavalry Drake

A single-seater mount, purchase for 120,000 gil from the Amalj’aa Vendor after achieving Trusted reputation with the Amalj’aa Beast Tribe

Cavalry Elbst

A single-seater mount, purchase for 120,000 gil from the Sahagin Vendor after achieving Trusted reputation with the Sahagin Beast Tribe

Cloud Mallow

A single-seater mount, purchase for 200,000 gil from Mogmul Mogbelly in The Churning Mists after achieving Sworn reputation with the Moogle Beast Tribe

Direwolf

A single-seater mount, purchase for 120,000 gil from Ixali Trader in North Shroud after achieving Sworn reputation with the Ixali Beast Tribe

Great Vessel Of Ronka

A single-seater mount, purchase for 18 Qitari Compliments from Yuqurl Manl in Rak’tika Greatwood after achieving Sworn reputation with the Qitari Beast Tribe

Kongamato

A single-seater mount, purchase for 200,000 gil from Vath Stickpeddler after achieving Sworn reputation with the Vath Beast Tribe

Laurel Goobbue

A single-seater mount, purchase for 120,000 gil from the Sylphic Vendor after achieving Trusted reputation with the Sylph Beast Tribe

Marid

A single-seater mount, purchase for 18 Ananta Dreamstaff’s from Madhura in Gyr Abania after achieving Sworn reputation with the Ananta Beast Tribe

Mikoshi

A single-seater mount, purchase for 20 Namazu Koban’s from Gyosho in The Azim Steppe after achieving Sworn reputation with the Namazu Beast Tribe

Portly Porxie

A single-seater mount, purchase for 18 Fae Fancies from Jul Oul in Il Mheg after achieving Sworn reputation with the Pixie Beast Tribe

Rolling tankard

A single-seater mount, purchase for 18 Hammered Frogment from Mizutt in Lakeland after achieving Sworn reputation with the Dwarf Beast Tribe

Sanuwa

A single-seater mount, purchase for 200,000 gil from Luna Vanu in The Sea of Clouds after achieving Sworn reputation with the Vanu Vanu Beast Tribe

Striped Ray

A single-seater mount, purchase for 12 Kojin Sango from Shikitahe in The Ruby Sea after achieving Bloodsworn reputation with the Kojin Beast Tribe

True Griffin

A single-seater mount, purchase for 18 Ananta Dreamstaff from Madhura in Gyr Abania after achieving Bloodsworn reputation with the Ananta Beast Tribe

FFXIV mounts – achievement

Level up certain characters to the cap, or spend all your time crafting and gathering if you want a shot at obtaining these mounts.

Astrope

A two-seater mount, receive by completing the I Hope Mentor Will Notice Me VI achievement

Aerodynamics system

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the In a Blaze Of Glory V achievement

Amaro

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the A Life of Adventure IV achievement

Battle Bear

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the Tank You, Warrior III achievement

Battle Lion

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the Tank You, Paladin III achievement

Battle Panther

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the Tank You, Dark Knight III achievement

Battle Tiger

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the Tank You, Gunbreaker III achievement

Centurio tiger

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the You Got Game achievement

Construct VII

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the One Steppe At A Time V achievement

Demi Ozma

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the We’re on Your Side I achievement

Flame Warsteed

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the A Line in the Sand IV achievement

Gilded Magitek

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the Everybody’s Darling achievement

Ginga

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the Frontline Fury achievement

Gloria-class Airship

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the You Are What You Eat IV achievement

Goten

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the Fatal Feast achievement

Hybodus

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the No More Fish in the Sea II achievement

Logistics System

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the Behind Enemy Lines I achievement

Magitek Avenger

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the Die Another Day III achievement

Magitek Avenger A1

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the Out of Hiding achievement

Morbol

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the True Blue achievement

Parade Chocobo

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the Leaving a Better Impression II achievement

Pteranodon

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the Castle in the Sky achievement

Raigo

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the Furious Fatalities achievement

Safeguard System

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the Front and Center V achievement

Serpent Warsteed

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the A Line in the Glade IV achievement

Storm Warsteed

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the A Line in the Storm IV achievement

Triceratops

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the Nuts for Nutsy achievement

War Panther

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the But Somebody’s Gotta Do It (Dark Knight) achievement

War Tiger

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the Tank You, Gunbreaker II achievement

Warbear

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the But Somebody’s Gotta Do It (Warrior) achievement

Warlion

A single-seater mount, receive by completing the But Somebody’s Gotta Do It (Paladin) achievement

FFXIV mounts – promotional

Recruit friends to Final Fantasy XIV and complete in-game events to be rewarded with limited time mounts.

Amber Draught Chocobo

A two-seater mount, purchase for 8 Gold Chocobo Feathers from any Calamity Salvager. You receive Gold Chocobo Feathers through the Recruit a Friend campaign

Draught Chocobo

A two-seater mount, obtain by recruiting a friend to A Realm Reborn through the Recruit a Friend Campaign. You will obtain the Draught Chocobo after the friend you refer subscribes for 90 days

Managarm

A single-seater mount, purchase for 8 Gold Chocobo Feathers from any Calamity Salvager. You receive Gold Chocobo Feathers through the Recruit a Friend campaign

Twintania

A single-seater mount, purchase for 15 Gold Chocobo Feathers from any Calamity Salvager. You receive Gold Chocobo Feathers through the Recruit a Friend campaign

Circus Ahriman

A single-seater mount, obtained as a reward for completing the Seasonal Event Quest, Fear and Delight during All Saints’ Wake (2019). Unfortunately no longer available.

Coeurl

A single-seater mount, given to players with the Collector’s Edition or Digital Collector’s Edition of A Realm Reborn.

Fat Chocobo

A single-seater mount, given to players with the Collector’s Edition or Digital Collector’s Edition of A Realm Reborn.

Griffin

A single-seater mount, given to players with the Collector’s Edition or Digital Collector’s Edition of Heavensward.

Grani

A single-seater mount, given to players with the Collector’s Edition or Digital Collector’s Edition of Shadowbringers.

Syldra

A single-seater mount, given to players with the Collector’s Edition or Digital Collector’s Edition of Stormblood.

Falcon

A single-seater mount, obtained as a reward for completing Fly the Falcon Mount Campaign or the Mythology Moogle Treasure Trove event. Unfortunately no longer available

Fat Black Chocobo

A single-seater mount, obtained by spending $20 or more on video games on Amazon during a promotion that was held June 16, 2019 – July 1, 2019. Unfortunately no longer available

Flying Cumulus

A single-seater mount, obtained by spending $20 or more on video games on Amazon during a promotion that was held April 25, 2017 – May 8, 2017. Unfortunately no longer available

Original Fat Chocobo

A single-seater mount, obtained by spending $20 or more on video games on Amazon during a promotion that was held June 14, 2016 – July 4, 2016. Unfortunately no longer available

Goobbue

A single-seater mount, it was rewarded to anyone that played the 1.0 version of Final Fantasy XIV. Unfortunately no longer available

Legacy Chocobo

A single-seater mount, it was rewarded to anyone that played the 1.0 version of Final Fantasy XIV. Unfortunately no longer available

Lone Hellhound

A single-seater mount, it was rewarded to the Top 100 players of each data center at the end of The Feast (Season 3). Unfortunately no longer available

Pack Hellhound

A single-seater mount, it was rewarded to the Top 100 players of each data center at the end of The Feast (Season 3). Unfortunately no longer available

Lone Faehound

A single-seater mount, it was rewarded to the Top 100 players of each data center at the end of The Feast (Season 4). Unfortunately no longer available

Pack Faehound

A single-seater mount, it was rewarded to the Top 100 players of each data center at the end of The Feast (Season 4). Unfortunately no longer available

Magitek Conveyor

A single-seater mount, it was rewarded to the Top 100 players of each data center at the end of The Feast (Season 7). Unfortunately no longer available

Prototype Conveyor

A single-seater mount, it was rewarded to the Top 100 players of each data center at the end of The Feast (Season 8). Unfortunately no longer available

Magna Roader

A single-seater mount, it was rewarded to the Top 100 players of each data center at the end of The Feast (Season 11). Unfortunately no longer available

Maxima Roader

A single-seater mount, it was rewarded to the Top 100 players of each data center at the end of The Feast (Season 12). Unfortunately no longer available

Epimetheus

A single-seater mount, it was rewarded to the Top 100 players of each data center at the end of The Feast (Season 14). Unfortunately no longer available

Menoetius

A single-seater mount, it was rewarded to the Top 100 players of each data center at the end of The Feast (Season 15). Unfortunately no longer available

Magitek Hyperconveyor

A single-seater mount, it was rewarded to the Top 100 players of each data center at the end of The Feast (Season 16). Unfortunately no longer available

Regalia Type G

A four-seater mount, purchased for 200,000 MGP from the Ironworks Vendor in The Gold Saucer during the Collaboration Event, A Nocturne for Heroes. Unfortunately no longer available

Jibanyan Couch

A single-seater mount, it was awarded to players that completed the More Inventory Slots, Please II achievement, during the Yo-kai Watch: Gather One, Gather All! event. Unfortunately no longer available

Whisper A-Go-Go

A single-seater mount, it was awarded to players that completed the More Inventory Slots, Please achievement, during the Yo-kai Watch: Gather One, Gather All! event. Unfortunately no longer available

Whisper-Go

A single-seater mount, it was awarded to players that completed the You Must Needs Befriend Them All achievement, during the Yo-kai Watch: Gather One, Gather All! event. Unfortunately no longer available

There you have it, every available FFXIV mount so far, although we haven’t included cash purchase mounts, as earning them is half the fun. New mounts are released fairly frequently, so the upcoming Patch 5.4 could see even more introduced to the game. We wish you luck in obtaining them all.