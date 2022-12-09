FFXIV patch 6.3 details due as Live Letter 75 date set for December

What better Christmas present than more FFXIV patch 6.3 news? We got our first glimpse of what to expect from the next major update in FFXIV Live Letter 74, but now we know when we’ll learn more about the ‘Gods Revel, Lands Tremble’ expansion coming to the critically acclaimed MMORPG in January. It’s expected that we’ll get full details on exactly what to expect in the update – including its new Ultimate, the next part of the Alliance Raid series, and a second Deep Dungeon.

FFXIV Live Letter 75 is set for December 23 at 3am PT / 6am ET / 11am GMT / 12pm CET / 10pm AEDT. There isn’t a specific timeframe for how long it’s expected to run, but this is the second Live Letter for the patch – meaning it’ll likely be more of a deep-dive with live gameplay footage and more extensive breakdowns of new systems. Therefore, expect a minimum runtime of two hours, but it’s likely to go on even longer – perhaps rivalling even The Game Awards 2022.

It’s expected that we’ll see the standard pairing of FFXIV game director Naoki Yoshida and community producer Toshio Murouchi hosting the show. The presentation will be shown with slides in Japanese and English, but the audio voiceover will be in Japanese only. Fortunately, the official FFXIV Discord usually offers excellent live translation, and we’ll aim to bring you all the key announcements as well.

The reveal of the fifth Ultimate Duty is likely to be a big deal for veteran players – these are typically the most challenging FFXIV endgame fights, and Yoshida has teased that he’s hoping to unveil who we’ll be going up against in patch 6.3 during this Live Letter. We’ll also see the second Deep Dungeon, Eureka Orthos, and the next section of 24-player Alliance Raid, Myths of the Realm, along with updates to PvP and Crystalline Conflict.

We’ll also likely see some more details on FFXIV Island Sanctuary, though Yoshida says to expect a bigger update for the farming getaway mode to arrive in FFXIV patch 6.4. There’s also the next Unreal Trial, Containment Bay P1T6, which will revamp the Sophia fight from the Warring Triad arc to capture its original level of challenge. We may get to see some of the new MSQ story content along with the next chapters of Tataru’s Grand Endeavor and Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures, though they likely won’t want to give away too many details there.

While we wait for the Live Letter to arrive, fans are busy exploring Eorzea from a new angle with the FFXIV VR mod. We’ve got everything you need to know about the FFXIV Manderville weapons, and more of the best single-player MMOs on PC if you’re looking for new worlds and stories to explore while you wait for January to arrive.