FFXIV The Great Horn Heist walkthrough

The Make it Rain campaign has returned to Final Fantasy XIV – during this event, MGP earnings from the Gold Saucer are increased by 50%, and the prizes you can exchange them for are reduced in price, too.

There’s also a special quest available to play as part of the event, called The Great Horn Heist. The rewards for completing this quest include a new FF14 emote, ‘vexed’, which conjures a frustrated animated scribble above your character’s head when used – useful in a variety of situations, certainly. There’s also a 5,000 bonus MGP card in it for you, so it’s worth your time to complete.

The Great Horn Heist takes place in the Gold Saucer, so you need to unlock this area in order to participate – here’s everything you need to know about The Great Horn Heist, including how to solve the mystery of the stolen horn. The quest involves speaking to several individuals in order to piece together the solution. The Make it Rain season event is only available for a limited time; it runs until August 11, 2021.

How to start The Great Horn Heist in FFXIV

To begin The Great Horn Heist, speak to Ollier, at the Steps of Nald in Ul’dah. The coordinates are X:9.4, Y:9.2. You must be level 15, and have completed one of the following quests: ‘The Gridanian Envoy’, ‘The Ul’dahn Envoy’, or ‘The Lominsan Envoy’.

The Great Horn Heist walkthrough

After unlocking the quest, travel to the Gold Saucer, and speak to Ollier again in the Manderville Lounge. You are then tasked with investigating nine clues. Aside from the first one, you can do these in any order, but a few individuals will not divulge certain information unless you’ve spoken to someone else first – we recommend this order:

Anxious Attendant – they are standing by the wall in the Manderville Lounge

– they are standing by the wall in the Manderville Lounge Brusque Brass Blade – they are at the east side of Wonder Square, near a large gold pillar

– they are at the east side of Wonder Square, near a large gold pillar Brass Blade Recruit – they are at the south side of the Event Square, near the ramp, standing by the wall

– they are at the south side of the Event Square, near the ramp, standing by the wall Astute Attendant – they are sitting under the stairs in Event Square, near the minigames

– they are sitting under the stairs in Event Square, near the minigames Frantic Attendant – they are by the purple sofa upstairs in the Event Square

– they are by the purple sofa upstairs in the Event Square Effusive Attendant – they are standing next to a rock in the water feature in the north part of Round Square

– they are standing next to a rock in the water feature in the north part of Round Square Cheery Customer – they are at the north of Entrance Square, standing by a wall

– they are at the north of Entrance Square, standing by a wall Choice Location – this is at the south of Entrance Square, by the Cactuar sign

– this is at the south of Entrance Square, by the Cactuar sign Blabbering Brass Blade – beneath a large Cactuar banner in the east of Entrance Square

Then after returning to Ollier, you must answer a series of questions. The correct answers are:

The true culprit…

One of the attendant’s uniforms…

If you’re so sure he did it, then where is the horn?

The horn was stolen while Hugue was still on duty!

It’s you… Pipimaya!

The stolen uniform was Lalafell-sized!

But not all have a brother with eyes only for MGP.

My most sincere apologies, Master Mayapipi.

Now you’ve solved The Great Horn Heist, you can talk to Ollier for your MGP reward. To get the vexed emote, you must obtain the nearby quest ‘A Token of Thanks’ by speaking to the Stern Saucer Attendant, and then speak to Grege at the Entrance Square.