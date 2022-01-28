FFXIV’s first Endwalker raid encounter has now been soloed by a Paladin

The big bad of the Pandaemonium Asphodelos: First Circle raid is having a tough time of it right now. A Final Fantasy XIV player recently soloed Erichthonios with a Warrior, inspiring one using the Paladin job to repeat the trick.

SuperTwoU explains on YouTube that Aka Ada’s impressive feat inspired them to see if they could do it with a Paladin. Aside from testing out if they could survive the team stack without using the Hallowed Ground ability, they admit to not doing too much preparation. Rather, they jump in headfirst and “flail around wildly”. I mean, hey, it worked, so who is anyone to judge?

The FFXIV player uploaded their run to YouTube, which roughly clocks in at one hour and 20 minutes. It’s a fun watch, though. SuperTwoU isn’t afraid to laugh at themselves when they make a goof, and they do an excellent job of running you through their thought process. I don’t see myself tackling Erichthonios with a Paladin or a Warrior any time soon, but I appreciate the lesson in high-level raiding.

Here’s the run:

In other Paladin news, the tank got a handsome buff this week in FFXIV’s 6.08 patch. Potencies across Spirits Within, Expiacion, Blade of Faith, Blade of Truth, and Blade of Valour have been sharply increased – just in time for you to tackle a solo raid run of your own.

FFXIV has also gone back on sale digitally, which was marked by the launch of the new Oceanic data centre. Fret not, though, as FFXIV is getting more NA and EU servers this year, too.