FFXIV players are gathering to pay respects to Berserk creator Kentaro Miura

Fans are gathering en masse in Final Fantasy XIV to honour Berserk creator Kentaro Miura, who tragically passed away recently at the age of 54. From Mateus to Balmung (below), players have gathered on different servers to pay their respects by lining up in their Black Knight gear, as the influence of Miura’s work can be seen in its appearance.

One particular player is going viral on Twitter for highlighting a line of Dark Knights in Ul’dah that spans from the Thaumaturge’s guild to the entrance of the Steps of Thal. As of six hours ago, another line was starting to form. Other players are taking to the tweet to share celebrations from their servers, like this full circle over in Limsa Lominsa on the Behemoth server or another line forming in Ul’dah on the Midgardsormr server. Players are also handing out fires to lend some ambience to each celebration.

Word of Miura’s passing reached Twitter earlier today through the Beserk Twitter page, with an open letter confirming that the manga artist passed on May 6, 2021, which it says was due to acute aortic dissection.

Here are some snaps from Final Fantasy XIV fans of the celebrations.

Balmung's dark knight memorial to Berserk author Kentaro Miura. I love this community. pic.twitter.com/QYveSkQ9Go — Oz! @ 5.5 (@localhyurzen) May 20, 2021

Another line of Dark Knights on the Cactuar server:

Here’s a particularly good snap we love:

Update: The numbers are only increasing, this community's insane and I love it pic.twitter.com/e5MVV1qfkz — Phoenon (@PhoenonX) May 20, 2021

While Miura never made his way over to the realm of games, his work invites plenty of comparisons to Final Fantasy, Dark Souls, Demon Souls, and more. He had worked on the Berserk series since the late ’80s.