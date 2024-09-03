Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki ‘Yoshi-P’ Yoshida is asking the MMORPG’s community to not attack Wuk Lamat’s voice actress and the localization team online. While Dawntrail is a largely beloved expansion, there’s been a lot of discussion around the narrative, with Wuk Lamat at the center. This conversation quickly spilled into online hate, directed at the people who make the English-speaking version of FF14 possible – and Yoshida wants it to stop.

Wuk Lamat is the new, central character of Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail. Patch 6.55 introduced Tural’s female Hrothgar, setting her up as a main player in the next expansion, but her reception has been mixed. This has led to hate being thrown at some of those working on the game, including Wuk Lamat’s voice actress. Square Enix and Yoshida are aware of this, and the director has now asked the MMORPG’s players to refrain from personally attacking her.

“Firstly, I do understand that when we look at all the feedback that we get, it’s really difficult to discern what is specifically the feedback about the story and then feedback where people are just criticizing the character in relation to values and such – it‘s really difficult,” Yoshida tells JPGames in an interview.

“But I would very much like to request something: I would really like to ask that people do not direct personal attacks to the voice actors involved in the development and also individual members of the localization team, because they are really doing their best to create something which is great for the creative process.

“It is really not that they are trying to bring forward an argument about a certain movement or anything like that. It’s just that they are doing their best for the development so I would really like to ask that the players do not direct personal attacks against them.”

Wuk Lamat’s actress identifies as trans and has been the target of online transphobic attacks. Some players argue that FF14’s English voice cast is inferior to the Japanese cast, and use this opinion to peddle hateful speech. Lamat’s voice actress also says she has received daily death and doxxing threats online, as people attack her for her character’s choices.

