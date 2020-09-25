Final Fantasy 14 patch 5.4 gets part-revealed next month

Exciting news is on the near horizon, Final Fantasy XIV fans – developer Square Enix has announced the date of the MMORPG game’s next Letter from the Producer. That is, the next update from FF14 producer Naoki Yoshida giving a rundown of where the game’s at – and the studio has revealed it’ll feature a peek at what’s to come in the upcoming patch 5.4, too.

“The next Letter from the Producer LIVE will feature the first preview of patch 5.4!” Square Enix announces on the online multiplayer game’s Lodestone site. The post reveals that the Letter from the Producer will be a live event this time around, which you can tune into on October 9 at 04:00 PT / 07:00 ET / 12:00 BST (though it’s worth noting this start time is subject to change).

As for where you can catch the letter, the dev says it’ll announce the broadcast URLs “at a later date”, so keep a weather eye out if you’re keen to get your first look at the upcoming patch.

Sadly, there are no details or hints in the post about what we can expect in the broadcast, other than it’s “patch 5.4 preview part one”. The devs announced back in August that they wanted to begin addressing the game’s housing shortage soon, by opening extra housing plots across data centres, heading into FF14 patch 5.4, so perhaps we’ll see an update on this topic during the preview.

The next Letter from the Producer LIVE is set for Friday, Oct. 9! Join Naoki Yoshida and UI designer Kei Odagiri as they give a preview of #FFXIV Patch 5.4, and answer questions from the official forums! 📅 Friday, Oct. 9 at 4 a.m. (PDT) / 11:00 (GMT)

🌐 https://t.co/VNYgUl1XV1 pic.twitter.com/EA5y1za10h — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) September 25, 2020

Other than that, it looks like we’ll have to wait and see what the producer, and special guest UI designer Kei Odagiri have to share when the time comes. It’s worth noting the event’s audio will only be available in Japanese, but it’s possible there will be English language subtitles or accompanying write-ups available, too (though this isn’t confirmed right now). Either way, get ready for your first peek at patch 5.4 very soon.