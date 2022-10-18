FFXIV patch 6.25 adds new quests, dungeons, and Halloween event to RPG

FFXIV patch 6.25 launches today bringing new quests, dungeons, weapon enhancements, and a Halloween-themed event to the Square Enix MMO, with expanded North American data centres for Final Fantasy expected to follow shortly.

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures continue in patch 6.25, with new side-story quests available October 18. This means that further enhancements can be unlocked for Manderville weapons, with extra additions to follow throughout the Hildibrand Adventures quest series, and the rest of the FFXIV 6x patch season.

There are new daily quests for Disciples of the Land, and new variable difficulty dungeons, the first of which being Sil’dihn Subterrane. Designed for 1-4 players, the enemy difficulty will scale depending on how many are in your party, and Sil’dihn Subterrane will feature branching routes which can change and transform depending on your actions. Each route will also contain folios, which can be pieced together to unlock various secrets. 6.25 will also unlock new, highly difficult criterion dungeons, made for 4 players specifically. Unlike variable dungeons, you will have to complete these via a prescribed route, but you can adjust the difficulty between two presets.

The update also paves the way for the All Saints’ Wake Halloween event, which launches on October 19. Players can travel to Gridania to earn rewards by completing a range of spooky, Halloween-themed events. All Saints’ Wake ends on November 1, which will also mark the expansion of the North American data centre, aimed at reducing wait times and congestion during peak periods.

