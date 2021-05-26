FFXIV 5.55 is out, so the game’s 60% off

Have you tried the expanded free trial of the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV? You can play through the entirety of A Realm Reborn and the award-winning Heavensward expansion up to level 60 for free with – wait. I’m not sure if I’m doing memes or marketing right now, but if you have gotten your fill of the free trial and are looking to upgrade to the full game, Square Enix is making it cheap to get ready for the Endwalker release date.

Alongside the launch of patch 5.55 (the last big one before the new expansion), Final Fantasy XIV is now 60% off via the official store. That brings the price of the complete collection down to $23.99, which includes 30 days of subscription time – typically $14.99 by itself. The offer ends on Wednesday, June 9.

Bear in mind, though, that once you activate your purchase, you will lose access to the free trial. So if you’ve been working your way up to level 60, you might want to get the rest of the way there before you pull the trigger on this deal. Two weeks is plenty of time, right?

It’s looking like a slow summer on the FFXIV roadmap, so there’s no better time to get caught up. If Square Enix can be your annoying FFXIV friend, I guess I can too.