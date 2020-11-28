Final Fantasy 14 showcase happening February 2021 to announce “cool things”

An “announcement showcase” for Final Fantasy 14 will take place early next year. The news event for the MMORPG game is likely to be where we get the big reveal of the next major expansion.

Developer Square Enix announced the livestream on Twitter, writing “We’ve got something else in store…”, and adding “We’ll be announcing cool things.” The showcase will take place on February 5, at 17:30 PST / 20:30 EST, meaning February 6 for anyone in the UK and Ireland, at 01:30 GMT. The broadcast will feature live translation from Japanese to English.

It’s very likely we’ll see the latest expansion for the RPG game titled and shown off during the event. The last three Final Fantasy 14 expansions, Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers, were all formally revealed between October and November of 2014, 2016, and 2018, respectively. Odds are the plan was to hold to this schedule and divulge Final Fantasy 14’s next chapter at the North American Fan Festival that was due to take place this November, before the pandemic made such gatherings impossible.

The plans for something in February 2021 were teased in October, Square Enix saying we’d get “new information”. Now we have a date and time, and the tantalising info that whatever’s coming will be “cool”.

We’ve got something else in store… ✨ Introducing the #FFXIV Announcement Showcase! ✨ We’ll be announcing cool things 👀 📅 Join us on Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m. (PST) / Feb. 6 at 1:30 (GMT)! pic.twitter.com/HuAlOqhlvL — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) November 27, 2020

The Final Fantasy 14 patch 5.4 release date is in less than two weeks, and the patch will contain new main scenario quests, a new raid dungeon, and more. We’ve guides on Final Fantasy 14 mounts, Final Fantasy 14 races, and Final Fantasy 14 classes, if you’re thinking of giving the MMO a go.