The Final Fantasy 14 roulette experience, in rhythm game form

Someone has recreated Final Fantasy XIV‘s The Twinning dungeon in Rhythm Doctor, and – hot dang – does it make us wish we had another official Final Fantasy rhythm game.

Rhythm Doctor is a wee Steam gem that was released earlier this year. It’s, well, a rhythm game where you heal patients by defibrillating in time to their heartbeats. The catch, though, is that each patient has a unique beat, and bosses will try to offset your rhythm. More to the point – it has a level editor.

FFXIV fan Kamayana has used the level editor to remake The Twinning dungeon introduced in the Shadowbringers update. You’ve got four pixelated characters making their way through the dungeon in side-scrolling action, tackling bosses to the beat of the track. Speaking of, you’ll recognise the tune as A Long Fall by The Primals, which is a band formed by FFXIV sound director Masayoshi Soken. For the most part, the band covers music from the MMORPG in the heavy metal style, but it’s always a treat to see them pop up at FFXIV Fan Fest – especially when other members of the dev team are acting as backup dancers (below).

Kamayana has also captured the spirit of playing the game’s dungeon content with other players. You’ve got people running off ahead, wandering into AOE attacks, and, well, others who need a few turns to get the mechanics of a boss down. Most people find their way into dungeons through the daily levelling roulette, so they can be a tad keen to get things over with, and move onto the next one.

Here’s the fan-made Rhythm Doctor level in action:

Here are The Primals performing A Long Fall, with some Final Fantasy developers performing a surprisingly in sync dancing routine:

Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker release date is still a few months away, but you can get the Regalia mount now that the Final Fantasy XV collaboration event is back. Get in loser, we’re going to pillage some dungeons.

Image credit: Kamayana / YouTube