Square Enix promises more Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail graphics updates, as players continue to voice concern over the MMO’s character models and lighting since patch 7.0. The colossal graphics overhaul brought much-improved lighting, resolution, and detail while keeping FF14’s unique style intact. That said, not every playable race in the game is looking sharp, but this shouldn’t be the case for much longer.

If your Warrior of Light hasn’t been looking right in Final Fantasy 14 since 7.0 dropped, hopefully, they’ll be fixed soon. Luckily for me, I switched to a female Hrothgar as soon as they became available in the MMO, and I’ve never been happier. If that isn’t you though and your WoL needs some work, Square Enix is aware of the problem.

“We would like to thank everyone for their feedback regarding the graphical update. The development team has been carefully reviewing this thread and many others, including bug reports and concerns raised outside of the official forums,” community team member ‘Aimetrot’ writes in the FF14 discussion board.

“We are currently working on an update based on the feedback provided, as well as preparing to share details about our planned course of action. As these are undergoing thorough final inspections, we expect to make an announcement in late August.”

Everyone’s favorite tank Thancred appears to be one of the biggest graphical offenders. Since Dawntrail, Thancred looks noticeably different, and not in a good way. He’s a touch more generic, and while every other member of the Scions got much more subtle glow-ups, Thancred just doesn’t seem right.

Multiple Au Ra and Miqo’te player character faces are also causing trouble, with the new and improved lighting in 7.0 making them look weirder than before. We’re waiting until the end of August to hear exactly what FF14’s next graphics changes will be, but expect even more character model and lighting alterations.

While you wait for the next graphics update, make sure you’ve grabbed all the Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail Aether Currents and the Final Fantasy 14 free Fantasia.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.