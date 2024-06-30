Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki ‘Yoshi-P’ Yoshida issues an apology for the Dawntrail launch problems, as he promises that Square Enix is working to “promptly correct any urgent issues” that have cropped up in 7.0. All told, though, Dawntrail has been a miracle. The launch queues of Endwalker are virtually non-existent now, and the handful of bugs are either already fixed or not even close to game-breaking. This is how you launch an MMORPG expansion, and everyone else needs to take note.

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail’s success hasn’t left it immune to issues, but Yoshida and company are on the case. “I would like to thank everyone who has been playing Dawntrail since the start of early access,” Yoshida writes in a blog. “However, I would like to offer my sincere apologies regarding the issues that we have identified and listed below. Please let me explain the status of the investigation behind their causes and the measures we plan to take to address them.”

A handful of dungeon and raid instances in the MMORPG aren’t working properly, with players unable to get past certain mechanics. The Dragonsong’s Reprise (Ultimate), Minstrel’s Ballad: Shinryu’s Domain, and Delubrum Reginae (Savage) duties all have freezing mechanics, and none of them are functioning properly. This means players are being wiped, making completion impossible.

“In order to guarantee stable and effective solutions, we are planning to implement the fix through a client patch,” Yoshida says. The game client is also unresponsive for some Xbox players when traveling between zones, with Square Enix suggesting playing on quieter servers to alleviate the problem.

Some actions are also broken, so if you’ve seen the pizza emote cause a player’s face to contort in myriad ways, Square Enix is aware of the problem and implementing a fix. “The cause is a result of incorrect values being input for the corresponding parts during fine-tuning of the graphical update and other fixes,” Yoshida says.

“The aforementioned issues are being classified as a high priority. They are under investigation on our development server and are being addressed in a systematic manner. We are considering the release of a hotfix, which is likely to occur sometime this week, which would be accompanied by a brief maintenance period.

“I would like to extend my apologies once again for the occurrence of these issues,” Yoshida says in closing. “Rest assured, we are committed to addressing issues such as these that occur after the release of an expansion and will continue to promptly correct any urgent issues that may arise.”

