ffxiv-endwalker-aether-currents-locations

Final Fantasy XIV Aether Currents allow you to soar through the skies with a flying mount of your choice to let you lord it over your puny land-based compatriots. There really is no finer way to drink in the stupendous vistas of one of the best MMOs on PC than amid its beautifully fluffy clouds.

In Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, to fly in each region players must find ten Aether Currents, and obtain five of them through quests. We’ve provided the coordinates of all ten Aether Current locations, as well as which quests provide the extra five Aether Currents.

Another method when it comes to how to unlock flying in Endwalker is to equip the Aether Compass. This Key Item tells you the direction and the distance away the nearest Aether Current in FF14 is. That said, why would you need such a device when you’ve found the article version of it right here. So let’s get started, here’s where to find all FFXIV Aether Currents locations in Endwalker.

All FFXIV Endwalker Aether Current locations

Here are all FF14 Aether Currents by zone:

Labyrinthos

X: 28.4 Y: 6.1 – North of Archeion

X: 36.4 Y 22.7 – Southeast of Archeion

X: 31.4 Y: 16.2 – South of Archeion beside a waterfall

X: 22.1 Y: 24.8 – South of Sharlayan Hamlet

X: 22.1 Y: 15.7 – Southwest of The Archeion

X: 17.8 Y: 16.9 – Northwest of Sharlayan Hamlet

X: 11.1 Y: 19.1 – West of Sharlayan Hamlet

X: 10.8 Y: 34.8 – Southeast of Aporia

X: 19.0 Y: 34.8 – Southeast of Aporia

X: 15.2 Y: 13.6 – West of Archeion

Quests:

MQ: Bonds of Adamant(ite)

SQ: The lad in Labyrinthos – NPC: Mussalfret

SQ: Let the Good Times Troll – NPC: Vexed Veterinarian

SQ: Gleaner’s Wish – NPC: Viera Gleaner

SQ: Lost Little Troll – NPC: Distracted Archivist

Thavnair

X: 27.4 Y: 31.0 – Northeast of Yedlihmad

X: 18.0 Y: 32.2 – West of Yedlihmad

X: 19.0 Y: 15.8 – Northeast of the The Great Work

X: 20.4 Y: 7.2 – Northeast of The Great Work

X: 11.9 Y: 10.4 – North of The Great Work

X: 23.9 Y: 14.6 – West of Palaka’s Stand

X: 32.5 Y: 18.6 – Southeast of Palaka’s Stand

X: 23.2 Y: 12.3 – Northwest of Palaka’s Stand

X: 22.3 Y: 25.5 – Southwest of Palaka’s Stand

X: 27.2 Y: 30.1 – South of Palaka’s Stand

Quests:

MQ: Simple Pleasures

SQ: IN Agama’s Footsteps – NPC: Weary Radiant

SQ: Radiant Patrol – NPC: Radiant Host Captain

SQ: Steppe Child – NPC: Ogul

SQ: Alchemist or Dancer – NPC: Jalamuc

Garlemald

X: 17.7 Y: 29.9 – Northeast of Camp Broken Glass

X: 29.6 Y: 31.8 – East of Camp Broken Glass

X: 25.3 Y: 34.4 – Southeast of Camp Broken Glass

X: 23.0 Y: 23.4 – Northeast of Camp Broken Glass

X: 22.0 Y: 18.0 – West of Tertium

X: 18.4 Y: 13.4 – Northwest of Tertium

X: 23.0 Y: 11.2 – Northwest of Tertium

X: 29.0 Y: 11.8 – North of Tertium

X: 9.5 Y: 14.8 – West of Tertium

X: 11.0 Y: 22.9 – North of Camp Broken Glass

Quests:

MQ Gateway of the Gods

SQ – In Pursuit of Power – NPC: Rimelnaud

SQ – Stranded at the Station – NPC: Galla

SQ – Best Delivered Cold – NPC: Commissary Officer

SQ: Children Are Our Future – NPC: Azure-haired Woman

Mare Lamentorum

X: 21.8 Y: 13.8- South of Bestways Burrow

X:22.0 Y: 10.3 – In Bestways Burrow near the sphere

X: 11.8 Y: 9.6 – West of Bestways Burrow

X: 6.6 Y: 6.8 – Northwest of Bestways Burrow

X: 27.8 Y: 9.3 – East of Bestways Burrow

X: 34.4 Y: 13.3 – East of Bestways Burrow

X: 22.3 Y: 18.2 – South of Bestways Burrow

X: 18.8 Y: 20.3 – Southwest of Bestways Burrow

X:33.1 Y: 23.9 – Southeast of Bestways Burrow

X: 29.1 Y: 27.6 – Southeast of Bestways Burrow

Quests:

MQ: The Harvest Begins

SQ: Name that Way – NPC: Knockingway

SQ: Alluring Allag – NPC: Brusque Loporrit

SQ: Carrots: It’s What’s for Dinner – NPC: Yawningway

SQ: True Carrot Crimes – NPC:Watchingway

Elpis

X: 18.1 Y: 32.4 – Southwest of Anagnorisis

X: 34.0 Y: 23.6 – East of Anagnorisis

X: 24.6 Y: 21.4 – North of Anagnorisis behind the main building

X: 12.0 Y: 31.2 – East of Twelve Wonders

X: 6.4 Y: 29.7 – Northwest of Twelve Wonders

X: 13.5 Y: 15.7 – Northeast of Poieten Oikos

X: 6.1 Y: 18.9 – Southwest of Poieten Oikos

X: 10.4 Y: 24.7 – South of Poieten Oikos

X: 16.4 Y: 20.8 – Southeast of Poieten Oikos

X: 13.5 Y: 7.5 – Northwest from Ethoseletikos Boreas’ teleport

Quests:

MQ: Caging the Messenger

SQ: Touring Anagnorisis, Part I – NPC: Sokles

SQ: You and the Ailouros – NPC: Hippothoe

SQ: The Perks of Beings a Lost Flower – NPC: Akadaemia Student

SQ: An Expected Guest – NPC: Maira

Ultima Thule

X: 16.6 Y: 15.4 – At the top of a tower

X: 21.8 Y: 6.5 – North of Abode of the Ea

X: 13.6 Y: 9.1 – West of Abode of the Ea

X: 15.0 Y: 14.2 – Southwest of Abode of the Ea

X: 29.8 Y: 7.8 – East of Abode of the Ea

X: 32.4 Y: 26.2 – Northeast of Base Omicron

X: 32.6 Y: 29.6 – Southeast of Base Omicron

X: 34.7 Y: 29.7 – Southeast of BAse Omicron

X: 34.1 Y: 27.2 – Northeast of Base Omicron

X: 36.6 Y: 28.6 – East of Base Omicron

Quests:

MQ: You are not alone

SQ: Ending as One – NPC: Thinking Ea

SQ: A Most Stimulating Discussion – NPC: Noh-nookh

SQ: Combat Evolved – NPC: N-4486

SQ: Learn to Love – NPC: Inquisitive Omicron

As you can see, there are a fair few of the translucent blighters to grab, and it’ll give you a new appreciation of the sheer scale this expansion has to offer. If this is all too much to tackle in one go, feel free to bookmark this page and come back to it as and when you need. Equally, you can just select your favourite areas to focus on first and bask in them anew from the air.

And there you are, all FFXIV Aether Currents locations and how to get them. If you’re getting to grips with Endwalker, here’s a breakdown of the FFXIV Reaper class, as well as how to unlock the Sage class.