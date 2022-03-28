FFXIV data center travel detailed, but still no cross-region

FFXIV is getting data center travel as of patch 6.18. The developers have again confirmed this as part of a new explainer breaking down the implementation of the feature – however, as previously announced, there will be no cross-region travel in this initial launch, and it’s still up in the air whether cross-region play will be implemented at all.

FFXIV is divided into two types of data centers, as explained in the new blog post. There are four physical data centers, each divided by region: Japan, North America, Europe, and Oceania. Within those physical data centers are logical data centers – in North America, for example, those are Aether, Primal, and Crystal. In Europe, they’re Chaos and Light. Each of those logical data centers are then divided into ‘worlds’, or ‘servers’ in the more common MMO parlance.

Data center travel will only allow you travel between logical data centers, not physical ones – meaning that you cannot travel between regions in the 6.18 implementation. As director Naoki Yoshida said in a blog post earlier this year, this is “due in part to differences in game economy and values. We’ll be paying keen attention to the opinions of players as we consider whether or not to introduce cross-region travel in the future.”

While previous showcases of data center travel suggested it might take up to 30 minutes to visit another center, However, the devs now say that’ll only be the case when servers are especially congested – normally, you can expect the process to take under three minutes.

Before 6.18, however, we’re getting patch 6.1, and FFXIV Live Letter 70 is set to provide all the relevant info on the new patch later this week.

