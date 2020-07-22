Final Fantasy XIV’s player count hits 20 million

It looks like Final Fantasy XIV is continuing to go from strength to strength since its Shadowbringers expansion launched last year. Ahead of the FFXIV 5.3 patch due later this August, Square Enix reveals the Final Fantasy XIV player count has now hit 20 million registered users. That includes anyone who has played the free trial, but it’s impressive nonetheless.

Speaking of the free trial, the figure announcement comes as Square Enix reveals it’s extending the FFXIV free trial. You’ll now be able to raise your characters to level 60, and play all the story content through to Heavensword. By some rough estimation, that’s easily 100 hours of free content. With more free content and the upcoming patch, it’ll be interesting to see where the MMORPG goes from here.

Final Fantasy XIV has undergone some impressive growth in the last few years. Last year’s Shadowbringers expansion helped the game make the jump from 16 million players to 18 million as of December, 2019. For a bit more context, the total registered user count was reported as ten million in August 2017, so that’s another ten million in the three years since.

