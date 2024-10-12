Now that the Dawntrail dust has settled and patch 7.1 is finally on the way, Final Fantasy 14 has gone comparatively quiet. Limsa is still as busy as ever, but I’ve found queueing for the less-popular duties a bit harder. Many are taking a well-deserved break until the next update, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot you can do in the meantime. Perhaps you’ve got some MSQ to finish, side quests to complete, or even alliance raids to catch up on. If that’s you and you want to jump back in, Square Enix just made it an awful lot easier.

As of right now, returning players can get four days of free game time in Final Fantasy 14. Director Naoki Yoshida has always encouraged you to take a break from the MMORPG, so if you’re ready to come back now’s the time. Remember that once your four days of free game time starts, it’ll keep ticking over even when you’re not playing.

I’m currently making my way through the post-Endwalker patches before 7.1 drops. I’m not sure if I’ll complete Dawntrail’s MSQ in time to catch up, but ever since I started playing FF14 a year ago I’ve found taking extended breaks to be a blessing. FF14 is too big, so being able to comfortably step away is needed every once in a while.

If you’ve not played FF14 at all yet but fancy giving it a try, you don’t need to worry about the free login campaign. New players can dive in for free all the way through level 70 and the end of the second expansion Stormblood. You don’t have every feature available, but it’s more than enough to check if Final Fantasy 14 is for you.

If you’re itching to jump back in, though, there’s an awful lot to get excited about in Square Enix’s critically acclaimed MMO. Ahead of Final Fantasy 14 7.1 this November, there are multiple events to get stuck into. The Moogle Treasure Trove is back starting Tuesday October 15, with specific duties and activities helping you claim new and returning items. So if you want a fresh glam, this is the perfect opportunity.

That’s not all, though, as the Halloween-themed All Saints’ Wake is back on Friday October 18. There are some spooky quests to complete that reward you with a jet-black flying pumpkin tabletop, alongside a similarly moody outfit (with matching tie and horns no less).

Square Enix is running the FF14 free login campaign from Friday October 11 to Thursday October 31 for returning players. You need to already have purchased the game and have an account that’s been inactive for the last 30 days. The four days start as soon as you log back in. You can learn more right here.

