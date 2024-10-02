Square Enix suspends FF14 housing demolition due to Hurricane Helene

Square Enix has suspended housing demolition in Final Fantasy 14 due to Hurricane Helene. If you’re playing on a North American data center and on the cusp of losing your virtual estate, that means it’s safe for the time being. The category four major hurricane swept across the Southeastern United States at the end of September, causing untold damage. So, in an effort to alleviate pressure on players in the region, SE is suspending FF14 housing demolition.

If you play Final Fantasy 14 and own one of the many in-demand plots of land in North America, it’s safe for now. With so many virtual houses littered across the MMORPG, especially in North American servers, Square Enix is making it easier to put them to the back of your mind amid the damage from Hurricane Helene.

“From all of us on the FF14 development and management team, our hearts go out to those who were affected late last month by Hurricane Helene in North America,” Square Enix writes. “Due to the damages and other factors, we have decided to temporarily suspend the automatic demolition of estates.”

Typically, you have 45 days before a house gets demolished in FF14. If you own property, you need to remain an active subscriber and set foot on the property in that timeframe to keep it. Considering how much effort you need to put into auctions to get land in the first place, that’s a relatively easy way to keep it around. That said, Square Enix has made a habit of suspending demolition during turbulent world events, in an effort to stop players from worrying about their virtual homes.

As of Wednesday October 2, the counter for automatic housing demolition in NA servers will “stop completely.” If you have an estate that’s being prepared for auto demolition, you can now cancel that by entering your estate or constructing one on your land. So if you’re in a North American server and worried you’re about to lose your house, it’s safe for now.

Square Enix has suspended housing demolition on multiple occasions before. Back in 2022 demolition was put on hold due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with it happening again in 2023 after the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

Square Enix has suspended Final Fantasy 14 housing demolition across the North American Aether, Crystal, Dynamis, and Primal data centers. The team will “monitor the situation in the coming days” before deciding when auto-demolition will recommence.

In the meantime we've now learned everything there is to know about Final Fantasy 14 patch 7.1. We got a great look at the Echoes of Vana'diel alliance raid, the new Hildibrand quest, the 24-player savage fight, and our newest trial as well.

