The FF14 patch notes for 7.01 are here at last. Not only can you finally enter the Arcadion’s over-the-top tournament arc with four new raids, but there are plenty of stunning cosmetics to grind for, too. With Dawntrail introducing some of the best combat content the MMO has ever seen, I’ve got high hopes for this, especially considering 7.01’s surprise job improvements.

Final Fantasy 14 7.01’s main attraction is the raids. The first Arcadion patch adds four fights, six quests, and plenty of new gear to deck out your Warrior of Light. It feels like Dawntrail just released yesterday, and we’re already firmly in the post-game content grinding away to glam up and find a whole new look.

7.01 also brings plenty of job changes to the MMORPG, with Viper firmly in Square Enix’s crosshairs. Seven Viper actions have had their range upped from three to five yalms (FF14’s equivalent of yards), giving you a touch more room to play with as you dart around for those positional attacks.

These Final Fantasy 14 Viper improvements come as Square Enix plans some adjustments to the new job in 7.05. The developer says it has “received feedback pertaining to the busyness of their skill rotation,” meaning it will work on the “easing of directional requirements.”

Players haven’t taken this upcoming change well, and I can understand why. Viper is hard to learn, with complicated rotations and positional requirements, but once it clicks the new DPS is one of the best in the game. As a level 80 job it’s supposed to be busy, so I hope Square Enix doesn’t nerf Viper too much.

Viper isn’t the only job with big changes in 7.01 though, as the Black Mage’s Umbral Soul level requirement has been dropped from 76 to 35. Square Enix says this will help the job’s MP recovery, as Umbral Soul already restores MP and nullifies some other MP costs, so you’ll now have this opportunity sooner.

The tank jobs of Paladin, Warrior, Dark Knight, and Gunbreaker have increased enmity across multiple attacks, meaning more enemies will focus on you. This is a small but incredibly impactful change, meaning your dungeon runs and trials will go a bit smoother as you aggro enemies.

Red Mage’s Manafication duration is upped from 15 to 30 seconds as well, and some Samurai recast times have decreased. Right now Square Enix is rebalancing some jobs ahead of the big 7.05 patch, so you need to get ready for even more major changes down the line.

In the meantime, make sure you pick up all the Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail Aether Current locations, alongside the Final Fantasy 14 free Fantasia if you fancy changing up your look with the new graphics update.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.