Square Enix is finally fixing the Final Fantasy 14 payment problem. Many long-time players can’t make Visa Debit card payments, leaving them without a subscription and unable to purchase items in the FF14 online store. With Dawntrail finally here and the MMO hitting its highest concurrent playercount since launch, the dark cloud of lapsed subscriptions is about clear over many heads.

In April of this year, Final Fantasy 14 changed its payment processor, breaking Visa Debit transactions for countless North American players. You can still use Amazon Pay and PayPal to buy game time codes and Crysta, Square Enix’s own virtual currency for FF14 subs and in-game items, but many can’t wait to get back to Debit payments.

If you subscribed before the payment processor change you’re unaffected, but players renewing their subscription for Dawntrail are finding Visa Debit unusable. The MMORPG now has a date for a fix, though, and while we aren’t waiting long, any players with their own virtual home could see it bulldozed before they can do anything about it.

FF14 subscribers can enter a lottery for a virtual home, but you need to step foot on that property once every 45 days otherwise it’ll be demolished and put back on the market. So if you can’t subscribe because of payment issues, you run the risk of losing your house. Free Company houses only require one member of the group to step on the property though, so keep that in mind. Square Enix did suspend housing demolitions as a thank-you to players for helping to ease server congestion, but the demolition crews are about to gear up once again.

Square Enix is fixing Final Fantasy 14 Visa Debit payments for North American players on Tuesday July 23, with automatic housing demolitions restarting with patch 7.01 on Tuesday July 16.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this issue has caused and appreciate your patience while we worked to address it,” Square Enix writes.

With 84 days between the start of payment issues on Wednesday April 23 and the restarting of FF14 housing demolition, many players stand to lose their virtual homes if they haven’t been paying for subscriptions by means other than Visa Debit. I’m glad Square Enix is fixing the payment problem, but I also hope that players aren’t losing the houses they fought so hard for because they’ve been unable to pay for a sub.

Despite this problem, Dawntrail is having an incredible launch for Square Enix. The 7.0 graphics update breathes new life into the MMO, the new Viper and Pictomancer jobs are a joy to play, and Square Enix even says the launch has been “exceptionally smooth” despite how popular the expansion is. It’s my first FF14 expansion launch, and I’m shocked at how much fun it is.

Our own Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail review sings the praises of the MMO’s new era, as the best dungeons and trials combine with a truly compelling story. According to our reviewer Ken Allsop, “Dawntrail resoundingly delivers: I can’t wait to see what comes next, both mechanically and narratively.”

