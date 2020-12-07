Fishkeeper, the most cyberpunk way to keep fish, is coming in 2021

The year is 2020 and you have one mission: making some cool-looking fish as happy as possible. That’s the basic idea behind Fishkeeper, the most cyberpunk way to keep fish. It’s on the way to Steam and set to launch at the end of 2021.

For now though, you can have a look at a preliminary gameplay video of Fishkeeper. It’s a life simulation game with some tycoon elements: you’ll set up an aquarium, deck it out with sand, equipment, and scenery, and then populate it with your favourite kinds of fish. In the video below, you’ll see that you can choose from freshwater or saltwater species, and there’s a wide selection of accessories, plants, and toys to use to make your fish tank an interesting place to live.

Fishkeeper even goes beyond the normal aquarist experience by giving you a way to actually hang out with your fishy friends – plop in a submersible drone called a ‘bathyscale’ and you can putter around among the colourful fish you’ve added to your tank.

Here’s the video:

Developer Blinkclick Games says you’ll eventually be able to breed and sell your fish, which will help fund more tanks and better equipment. But the real joy of Fishkeeper is the calming satisfaction of making fish happy and watching them frolic amid the model shipwrecks and corals you’ve tastefully arranged in their home.

