Have you ever wondered what FNAF would be like if it were a spooky retro adventure game? Well, you can now as Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit trades the series’ norms for a uniquely story-driven experience and has done so to great effect, debuting with ‘overwhelmingly positive’ reviews on Steam after just a few days.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s series has become a horror game classic ever since the first game in 2014, going so far as to spawn a movie franchise. However, the games are typically done with its iconic fixed perspective from behind a computer screen as you diligently monitor the security feed to survive the night against terrifying animatronics.

The latest entry in this long-running series, FNAF: Into the Pit takes a decidedly more retro and story-driven approach. Instead of sitting behind a desk, you’re exploring this haunted town on foot through beautifully grotesque side-scrolling pixel art. You’ll need to solve puzzles, gather clues, and, of course, outrun the animatronics from time to time to survive.

You play as Oswald, a young boy who makes the mistake of clambering into a ball pit in a dilapidated pizzeria which sends him back in time. It’s your job to save not just yourself, but also the two entangled timelines.

Despite its departure from series norms, Into the Pit has gone down a treat with fans. Since launching on Wednesday, August 7, this unique new FNAF game has earned itself the ‘overwhelmingly positive’ badge of honor on Steam, with 96% of its roughly 2,500 reviews praising the title.

Into the Pit follows on from the huge success of 2021’s Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, which similarly toyed with the series’ longstanding tropes. Here, you explore Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex first-hand, creeping around its corridors all while monitoring the CCTV and evading the animatronics.

With its smaller indie game scope, FNAF: Into the Pit rocks up with a more budget-friendly price tag than Security Breach too, which edged closer to a triple-A release. Costing just $19.99/£16.75, Into the Pit’s adventurous twist on the FNAF series has a surprisingly low barrier for entry, which has helped it reach a peak of nearly 7,000 players on Steam since launch.

