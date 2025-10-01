Flashpoint Worlds Collide codes October 2025

What are the new Flashpoint Worlds Collide codes? Whether you're low on cash, need more Ignition, or want to boost yourself to new heights with loads of easy XP, keeping an eye on the ever-growing list of Roblox FWC codes below is the best way to get loads of freebies at the speed of light.

Flashpoint Worlds Collide codes

The full list of working Flashpoint Worlds Collide codes is:

SLYENTERPRISES - SURGE Suit

- SURGE Suit sorryaboutthevent!! - 150k Cash, 150k EXP, and 3 Rebirth Tokens

- 150k Cash, 150k EXP, and 3 Rebirth Tokens thankyoufor900klikes!! - 60k Cash, 60k EXP, and a V-X

How do I use Flashpoint Worlds Collide codes?

Using codes in Flashpoint Worlds Collide isn't as straightforward as most other Roblox games. You won't be claiming them as fast as the Flash, anyway. Follow these steps to speed things along:

Join the Varis Studios Roblox group through the Flashpoint Worlds Collide game page.

Launch Flashpoint Worlds Collide.

Click the codes button along the left cluster.

Enter a working FWC code from the list below.

Click the Redeem button.

Rewards like cash and XP will be applied to your account as soon as you hit the redeem button.

For things like Velocity-9, used to get a boost of speed for a little while, you'll find them in the Inventory screen accessed via the button near the Codes menu.

How do I get more Flashpoint Worlds Collide codes?

Checking back here regularly is the best way to see the latest Flashpoint Worlds Collide codes, but new FWC codes are often tossed straight into the Flashpoint Worlds Collide Discord.

These typically drop with new content updates, as an apology for downtime, or when the game hits big social milestones like game likes, record Discord members, and possible group member milestones.

If you don't have Discord or simply don't want to set up notifications for yet another source of noise, we recommend simply checking back here when a new update drops. We'll update the Flashpoint Worlds Collide codes list accordingly and remove any expired codes to save you the time of checking them yourself.

