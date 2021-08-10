Save up to $50 on these Flexispot standing desks

A good gaming desk is usually one of the last things you think about when crafting your ideal setup, but make the wrong choice and you’ll be in for an uncomfortable gaming session. Ergonomics aren’t just about positioning the best gaming monitor correctly and getting the right gaming chair, as adjustable standing desks show we can do more to support our spines as we spend hours at a time on our PCs.

Fortunately, Flexispot has a couple of coupons that can save you up to $50 on its standing desks. There are plenty of dimensions to choose from, starting at 48 inches wide and 24 inches deep. You’ll be able to fine tune the height of your surface up to 49.2 inches at the click of a button regardless of what size you select, however.

The Esben UD4 and the Kana Pro Bamboo standing desks are included in the offer and opt for an understated look rather than a gaming one with sleek light wood surfaces.

Let’s take a look at the options:

Flexispot Esben Standing Desk UD4

Coupon: UD50

The Esben is best suited if you’re looking for more storage, with two built-in draws to keep your valuables accessible. There are two models to choose from, with the UD4EW offering the basic two-button pad to move the height up and down. It’s worth paying the extra $20 for the UD4W, though, because it includes a height memory function to remember your favourite settings, a six-button pad to quickly flick between your preferred heights, an anti-collision system, and built-in USB ports that make charging your devices that much easier.

By putting the UD50 coupon in at the checkout, you’ll bring the UD4EW down to $529.99 and the UD4W to $559.99.

Flexispot Kana Pro Bamboo Standing Desk

Coupon: Kanapro30

The Kana Pro Bamboo is made to suit just about anyone, with the choice of a black or white frame, five different sizes for an additional cost, and either a standard rectangle surface or curved one better suited to wheel a chair in. You can even add four caster wheels for another $32.99, but you’ll need to be careful not to scratch up your floor if you plan to use all 275lbs of weight supported.

It’s starting price is $699.99, but you can add the Kanapro30 coupon on as you checkout to chop $30 off your order.

Flexispot Esben UD4 Flexispot Esben UD4 Flexispot $579.99 $529.99 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales

Flexispot Kana Pro Bamboo Flexispot Kana Pro Bamboo Flexispot $699.99 $679.99 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales