Diablo style meets XCOM gameplay in this upcoming tactical pirate RPG

If, like me, you love pirates, and you’re sad we haven’t had a good pirate RPG since Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, then you’ll be excited to see this new gameplay from Flint: Treasure of Oblivion. It’s a tactical pirate RPG that takes clear inspiration from Diablo‘s isometric point of view and XCOM’s tough, turn-based combat, all set during the golden age of piracy. Throw in some good old-fashioned dice rolls à la DnD and Baldur’s Gate 3 and you’ve got the makings for an instant classic on your hands.

In Flint: Treasure of Oblivion, you’ll take control of a party of 11 pirates that you can select from 40 sea-faring swashbucklers. Each member of you crew gets two actions each turn, the outcomes of which are determined by dice rolls. If you’ve played Baldur’s Gate 3, any DnD campaign, or even Citizen Sleeper, you’ll get to grips with this RPG in no time.

You’ll explore lush, tropical islands, damp caves, rough port towns, and, of course, pirate ships. Story moments are rendered using gorgeous comic panels from a renowned French comic book artist. The game isn’t quite as expansive as something like Baldur’s Gate 3, and is instead a mostly linear adventure. It is developer Savage Level’s first game, so it’s understandable why it hasn’t gone over the top right off the bat.

As with most RPGs, you can equip your party with various pieces of gear and weapons to aid them in combat. But just like in XCOM, where your party is positioned plays a crucial role in the outcome of each fight.

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion is launching sometime later this year, and you can wishlist it on Steam, right here.

