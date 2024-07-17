Best Flintlock The Siege of Dawn weapons - all melee weapons and guns

What are the best weapons in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn? Any Sapper worth their saltpeter knows that steel and powder are your best line of defense, but there’s more to weapons than what hits the hardest. You need a weapon loadout that you can rely upon in all situations, whether you’re going toe to toe with cutthroat bandits, armored guards, or the undead. Well, good news, soldier – we’ve got just the ticket.

First off, some reassurance. Nor’s arsenal is powerful and diverse enough that it’s possible to reach the end of Flintlock The Siege of Dawn with any weapon that suits your playstyle. However, all Flintlock weapons require your hard-won reputation to upgrade them, and it can be difficult to decide which ones are worth the investment. If you’re looking for the best melee weapons and firearms to upgrade in A44’s action-adventure game, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the best weapons at Nor’s disposal.

The best Flintlock weapons are:

Harbinger’s Axe

Judge’s Hammer

Marksman’s Musket

Fire Cannon

Nor’s Pistol

Harbinger’s Axe

The Harbinger’s Axe is an early melee weapon, but with a few upgrades, it’s powerful enough to see you comfortably to the final boss. This axe’s moveset is a series of quick horizontal and diagonal slashes that inflict burn damage over time. Its charged attack causes an explosion that burns all enemies caught in its AoE for some welcome crowd control while you’re in the thick of it. Just ensure you’re far from any gunpowder kegs or exploding enemies while wielding it – you don’t want to get caught up in the blast.

Judge’s Hammer

The Judge’s Hammer is your go-to melee weapon against any armored foe. Its moveset is a three-swing combo of a horizontal and diagonal swing, culminating in a vertical ground slam that knocks down fragile foes. The hammer’s basic attack penetrates armor, while its charged attack inflicts up to 200% bonus damage in a single swing. While blunt melee weapons are certainly slower than axes and swords, they can do some serious damage against fortified foes.

Marksman’s Musket

The Marksman’s Musket might be the first secondary firearm you receive in Flintlock, but don’t discount it. This rifle has the range, speed, and precision to suit any would-be sniper’s needs, setting it apart from the cannons and mortars in its class. Landing a perfect headshot can inflict a staggering amount of damage, with the opportunity to deal double damage after a perfect reload. It also inflicts a supplementary amount of stun damage, to help you break even the toughest enemy’s stance.

Fire Cannon

We’ll admit, we’re a bit partial to fire in Flintlock, so our alternate secondary weapon should come as no surprise. The Fire Cannon is a boon when taking on large hordes of undead enemies thanks to the explosion its cannon shot inflicts on impact. This blast burns everything in the immediate vicinity. While it doesn’t hit as hard as the Ricochet Cannon, it is slightly faster than its counterpart and far less finicky to aim than mortar firearms.

Nor’s Pistol

Sometimes, the best weapons are the obvious ones. What Nor’s Pistol lacks in raw damage, it makes up for in speed – and a quick draw is all but required to survive Flintlock’s fast-paced combat. This primary weapon’s four black powder charges strike a happy medium between the Marauder’s Pistol and the Skirmisher’s Pistol. Unless you’re a bit heavy-handed with the trigger, you should always have a charge ready to interrupt an incoming break attack.

Now that you know what Flintlock The Siege of Dawn weapons to take into battle, the best Flintlock skills can also help you get the most bang for your buck. If you’re still battling through the soulslike game with your starting loadout and fancy a change, we can also tell you how to grind Flintlock reputation quickly, so you can get your equipment and abilities up to speed before your next divine confrontation. Finally, check out our Flintlock The Siege of Dawn review for our thoughts on A44’s gunpowder fantasy.