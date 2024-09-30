Football Manager 25 system requirements are a huge change for the franchise

The Football Manager 25 system requirements have been revealed, and they’re a complete shock to the system, especially when compared to previous years. Having played these football management games for close to two decades, I can confidently say that this is the most demanding installment yet.

Lofty demands are expected from triple-A releases, but simulation games like Football Manager 25 often have super basic specs, with only a minimum tier released. This has been the case in years gone by, but now one of the best soccer games on PC comes with a brand new engine and loftier hardware demands.

Here are the Football Manager 25 system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 or later Windows 10 or later GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 960

AMD Radeon R9 380 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

AMD Radeon RX 5600 CPU Intel Core i3 530

AMD FX 4100 Intel Core i5 9600

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM 4GB 12GB Storage 20GB 20GB

The difference between the FM25 minimum requirements and those of pretty much any year from the past two decades is night and day. We’ve gone from barely recognizable components to having a set of requirements that look like those of most other modern video games.

Luckily for players who still play on older desktops of laptops, the increased demands aren’t as intimidating as they might seem at first, and most gaming PCs or laptops from the last decade will still have no issue running FM25.

As for the FM 25 recommended specs, not only is it shocking to see this level listed, but to see an Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU is remarkable, although to be fair, it is an old, underpowered one, in the form of the GeForce RTX 2060. While the graphical match engine has improved over the years, it’s clear that with the move to Unity, developer Sports Interactive has made some substantial improvements that call for these increased graphics hardware requirements.

The FM 25 download size has also increased, with 20GB of storage space now required compared to the typical sub-10GB files in recent years. While we’re still yet to see anything substantial in regards to the new features or game engine, there are weekly reveals slated to start from October 7, 2024, where new details will be revealed each week.

If these new, higher system requirements have you worried, you can check out some of the best gaming laptops to see if it’s time to finally upgrade.