When it released in 2022, Sifu changed the concept of the beat-em-up. A genre long associated with retro classics like Streets of Rage, it was synonymous with pixel art and 2D side scrolling. Sifu made it more complex, more cerebral, and faster paced – one of the best and most original new games in years, Sloclap’s breakout hit now has a spiritual successor. From Hotline Miami and Cult of the Lamb publisher Devolver Digital, Forestrike is a new kung-fu roguelike with the same passion for martial arts as Sifu.

Developed by Skeleton Crew Studio, Forestrike is described as a ‘tactical kung fu game.’ As martial artist Yu, you set out to free the Emperor with nothing but your wits and your fists. In addition to the beat-em-up mechanics you’d expect, including punches, kicks, and special moves obtained from several kung fu masters encountered along the way, your secret weapon in the roguelike game is foresight.

Through years of experience and thoughtful meditation, Yu has gained the ability to mentally perceive upcoming battles repeatedly until he figures out the correct movements and attacks to come out on top. In gameplay, this means you can experiment with upcoming fights without the consequences of death if you’re wrong.

As a roguelike, the encounters and runs themselves will be randomly generated with each run, and Yu’s death will mean starting over from the beginning, adding extra stakes to making sure you plan your attack correctly from the beginning. Just because you can see the future doesn’t mean you’ll know how to make it a reality.

We’re still waiting for a release date for Forestrike, but you can already at it to your Steam wishlist now. Boasting gorgeous pixel visuals but impressively deep combat and systems, it looks like the perfect mix between classic and contemporary.

