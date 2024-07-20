A haunting blend of the tense gunfights of Escape from Tarkov, the industrial post-apocalypse setting of the Metro games, and giant mechs that land somewhere between Armored Core and Attack On Titan, The Forever Winter is shaping up to be a particularly pulse-quickening addition to the best survival games on PC. If you’re eager to give it a try, you’re in luck, as a closed beta is on the way very soon – so make sure you’re in the running to take part.

The Forever Winter immediately caught my eye when I first saw it. As a lowly scavenger attempting to survive in the grimy industrial wasteland of a post-apocalyptic future Earth, you’re left scrabbling through the scraps to try and keep yourself alive. This is a survival game in the deepest sense of the word, one where the colossal mechs of two warring factions vastly outweigh any threat you can bring to the table.

Instead, your best bet is to work together with your fellow survivors, limiting how often you open fire and risk drawing attention, and sharing spare resources with less well-off players to help them make it through the night. Of course, as your stature and inventory grows, you’ll inevitably begin to attract the ire of the two rival militaries – at which point you’ll have to use careful coordination and tactics to survive onslaughts from their deadly hunter-killer mechs.

The good news is that you’ll have a chance to try The Forever Winter very soon. A closed beta is just around the corner, and developer Fun Dog Studios says you’ll be able to try out the game on both its Scorched Enclave and Ashen Mesa maps, getting a feel for the survival and looting elements. Participants will be chosen at random, so make sure that you’re included in the draw if you’re curious to try it out for yourself.

The Forever Winter closed beta runs from Monday July 29 to Friday August 2. Participants will randomly be selected from those in the official Discord. If you want to be in with a chance of taking part, you’ll need to join the Discord (invite link opens in a new window).

