Gaming has always been obsessed with the idea of surviving through an apocalypse. For all that games keep being released, examining the end of the world in different ways, there’s relatively few new ideas on offer, with most offering various shades of the same vision. Then along comes a game like The Forever Winter, a new survival looter shooter that’s out now, which explores an angle that’s fresh and unique.

Probably the nearest comparison point for The Forever Winter is the universe of The Terminator, and even then it misses the mark somewhat. This co-op horror survival game is set in a world where a war has broken out between two superpowers, with AI powered sentient mechs stalking across battlefields for 40 years, now fighting over the ruins of a world that no longer remembers why.

You’re thrust into this chaotic, nearly-dead world where you aren’t the main character of anything. Instead, you’re a scavenger, trying to survive in the remnants of an earth utterly indifferent to your existence. You might get into a fight with some colossal creatures or they may simply end your life by accident, as you would brush a mosquito from your skin.

Combining looter shooter gameplay with survival mechanics, The Forever Winter is all about diving into combat encounters and escaping by the skin of your teeth, alone or with friends, trying to grab a few more resources to live a little longer. The best place to find those resources are, of course, the corpses of the fallen. You are a true scavenger after all, so you’ll have to get very familiar with patting down the dead.

Promising an evolving map that changes over time in response to player actions, dynamic combat that ensures fresh challenges at all times, and bucketloads of atmosphere – The Forever War might just be the next big thing in survival sims.

The Forever War is out now in early access and you can save 10% as an introductory discount. To learn more, head over to the Steam site to get the full lowdown.

