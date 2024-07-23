Roguelite fans, here’s a brand new game for you to check out. Forgotten Mines might have simple, retro aesthetics and small playable spaces of just a few tiles, but it boasts incredible, RPG levels of depth, and it has just fully launched on Steam.

Created by a solo developer in Brazil, Forgotten Mines tasks you with reclaiming a network of procedurally generated mines from an army of demons, goblins, orcs, and skeletons. Both the planet’s human population and a legion of dwarven allies team up to take out the monsters below. You put together a squad of three warriors in the roguelite game, and journey into the mines, with a lineup of dozens of unique warrior types to choose from. Rogues, snipers, mages, you name it.

The depth doesn’t end there, as there are loads of individual armor items, weapons, and perks that you can customize each warrior with, giving you ultimate flexibility with how you tackle the tactical, turn-based combat in each run. As well as taking out enemies and bosses in each room, you’ll want to collect resources that you can exchange with vendors for better items.

To add an added element of jeopardy, if you can’t clear a room within the given turn limit, reinforcements will descend and make your battle even more difficult. Picking poorly-optimized warriors and loadouts will not go unpunished.

So, don’t let those old-school visuals deceive you – there’s a lot of depth (and replayability, too) crammed into this compact RPG. It’s also very affordable – when you factor in its current launch discount, Forgotten Mines will only set you back $6.79/ £5.68. You can check out its Steam page here.

