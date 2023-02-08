New Forspoken patch will “overhaul” entire Square Enix RPG game

With Forspoken out in the wild for some time, many are finding plenty of issues with the RPG game on PC. Patches aren’t delivering quite the fixes we want to see, and there are glaring issues for some players. Well, Square Enix has taken notice, and a brand new statement from the director of Forspoken promises to rectify the issues at hand.

The team behind Forspoken has issued a statement about the current state of the RPG game, saying that a sizable patch and update are on the way for PC that aim to fix some of the core problems with the game.

“Thank you to all the players who have enjoyed Forspoken and explored Athia since launch,” Forspoken director Takeshi Aramaki starts. “We’ve been listening to all your feedback and are hard at work on an upcoming patch that will include improvements to overall performance, graphics, playability, and general updates and fixes to the game content across PS5 and various PC hardware configurations.

“We are committed to making Forspoken the most enjoyable experience possible and will provide an update about the timing of the next patch as soon as possible.”

While I do appreciate the promise of a big Forspoken patch, I can’t help but notice that this feels oddly vague. That may be down to plans and timing, but outside of promises of better performance and graphics, there isn’t much here to actually sink your teeth into.

Funnily enough, this comes after a Forspoken PC patch that doesn’t really fix much of anything was released, so hopefully this next patch ups the ante and actually makes the experience much smoother on PC. There’s also no release date or window for this patch yet either, so keep that in mind.

Forspoken update 1.002 also destroyed the game on PC, so the Square Enix-published title has really been having a rough go of it recently, never mind all of the memes relating to dialogue.

You can find the full statement on the Forspoken Twitter account.

Check out our breakdown of the Forspoken map for your time in Athia, or the best Forpoken PC settings to make sure you have the best time while playing.