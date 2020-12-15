Fortnite 15.10 release time confirmed for December 15 launch

where-is-the-fortnite-winterfest-cabin

The next round of Fortnite content is on the way, and Epic has confirmed the Fortnite 15.10 release time. As ever, the studio is quiet on what the update will include ahead of release, but it’s expected to mark the launch of this year’s Winterfest. The developers have also confirmed that performance mode will launch here, too, which should mark some massive FPS gains for players on low-end hardware.

Downtime for Fortnite 15.10 will begin on the morning of December 15 at 1:00 PST / 4:00 EST / 9:00 GMT. On PC, we can expect a pretty large patch to allow for some restructuring of game files to account for the new performance mode. The patch will be around 23GB, so be prepared for a sizable download before 15.10 goes live.

To be clear, Epic has provided no official announcement on the return of Winterfest, but the event began on December 18 last year, so if it’s going to land, it should come with this update. Following up on 14 Days of Fortnite from 2018, the 2019 event brought us another fortnight’s worth of LTMs and unvaulted weapons to play with.

Prepare yourself for some chilly Fortnite times ahead.

Check out more battle royale games to help fill your need for intense battles to the death against massive crowds of other people.

Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Updated:

As an American, Dustin enjoys being asked to write about football and cockney rhyming slang. Besides PC gaming, he's a keen anime and wrestling fan.

Read More
Fortnite V-Bucks
Fortnite Skins
Fortnite Creative Codes

Promoted

The PCGamesN gaming gift guide

The PCGamesN gaming gift guide

The best Switch gifts for gamers

The best Switch gifts for gamers

The best free PC games

The best free PC games

About Powered by Network-N