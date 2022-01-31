Fortnite 19.20 (and Covert Canyon) release time confirmed

Epic's calendar logo for Fortnite release times

Fortnite 19.20 is the next major update for Epic’s massive battle royale game, and after plenty of speculation and leaks, the devs have effectively confirmed that the new Covert Canyon POI will be part of the update. The Fortnite 19.20 release time has been confirmed, so you can keep track of the countdown to launch right here.

Downtime for Fortnite 19.20 is set to begin on February 1 at 1am PST / 4am EST / 9am GMT. As always, matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes prior to the downtime. Servers will be down for an unspecified amount of time after that – it could be up to four hours, but downtime is typically much shorter.

“V19.20 is covertly coming up (until we just announced it),” Epic says in a tweet. That appears to be a not-too-subtle reference to Covert Canyon, a new POI that dataminers have been teasing for some time. According to leaked map images, it will show up in the interior of Pinnacle Peak.

The last few weeks have been big for Fortnite’s map, with the long-awaited return of Tilted Towers providing a big reason to jump in.

If you’re looking to stay stylish, check out our guide to the best Fortnite Skins in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Published:

Dustin's career path was cemented sometime around his fifth playthrough of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. His proudest accomplishment at PCGamesN is carving out a niche for Truck Simulator coverage, and he digs deep in the news mines to bring you info on everything from emulators to Minecraft.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"Fortnite 19.20 (and Covert Canyon) release time confirmed","type":"news","category":"fortnite"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"Epic Games","genre":"Survival","title":"Fortnite","genres":["Survival","Free to Play","esports"]}}}}
Read More
Fortnite V-Bucks
Fortnite Skins
Fortnite Creative Codes