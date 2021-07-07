Need help deploying alien nanites in Fortnite? Alien nanites are a brand new resource in the latest season of Fortnite. You can find this resource almost anywhere on the map: in abductors, floor loot, chests, and more. Just like ammo, alien nanites are a common loot drop, meaning you shouldn’t have any issues trying to find it as you play the game.

Alien nanites are special because they serve two purposes: they can be used to upgrade weapons, and they create special zones – the alien nanite zones lower the gravity drastically, allowing players to jump multiple times in mid-air. You need to be careful as the sound of gunfire doesn’t come through as easily in this zone, and the zones only last 30 seconds. If you aren’t paying attention, you could take quite a bit of fall damage when the zone fades away.

This resource is only available for a limited time, so try to find the alien nanites while they’re still around. Check out our other Fortnite guides this week, including dancing near Zyg and Choppy, placing welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery, and the locations of the CB radios.

How to deploy alien nanites in Fortnite

Once you’ve managed to find an alien nanite, simply throw it like a grenade to activate the low gravity zone. This zone should be familiar to anyone who has taken a trip to Holly Hatchey recently. The only difference between the two zones is that your zone will fade away after 30 seconds.

Alien nanite weapon upgrades

You can upgrade your weapons to alien weapons using just one alien nanite. The rarity of your weapon determines the rarity of the crafted alien weapon. Using a blue assault rifle crafts a blue pulse rifle, whereas a purple assault rifle crafts a purple pulse rifle.

Here are all of the alien nanite weapon upgrades in Fortnite:

Assault rifle + alien nanite = Pulse rifle

Sniper rifle + alien nanite = Rail gun

Submachine gun + alien nanite = Kymera gun

That’s everything you need to know about alien nanites in Fortnite. Have you been collecting Fortnite alien artifacts? The artifacts can be used as a currency to purchase styles for the Kymera skin. If you aren’t fussed about the Kymera skin, head on over to our guide which highlights all of the Fortnite skins introduced in the latest season.