Fortnite aliens: how to get alien weapons and fly UFOs

Want to know where to find the Fortnite alien weapons? There have been plenty of big changes to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, but one of the most prominent additions to the battle royale game are the UFOs floating around certain parts of the map. They can pull you in with their tractor beam, blast you with their weapons, or even ram you with their boost ability.

Thankfully, we can use this alien technology for ourselves – you can pinch a UFOs and take it for a ride, or get yourself one of the four new Fortnite alien weapons? They’re known in-game as IO weapons, as it’s likely that the IO agents and aliens have conspired to create this new tech. While they can be found in chests, they’re more reliably found at higher rarities on the bodies of either IO agents or on aliens that you have shot down.

So we’ll be going over where you can find these Fortnite alien weapons, what they can do, and how to pilot your very own UFO efficiently to give any enemy player you spot a close encounter with your very own vehicle of the extraterrestrial kind.

How to get Fortnite alien weapons

There are three ways to get your hands on the four Fortnite alien weapons:

Opening any chest. They have a low chance to drop, however.

They have a low chance to drop, however. Eliminating IO agents. They’re found in any of the new bases scattered around the map. Look for the big satellite dishes.

They’re found in any of the new bases scattered around the map. Look for the big satellite dishes. Eliminating any of the aliens after shooting down their spaceship. Head to an area with purple glowing letters to encounter them.

What are the Fortnite alien weapons?

These new Fortnite guns are extremely powerful when used correctly. There are four in total and each one does something unique.

Recon Scanner – pings any enemy player within its radius. It fires like a grenade launcher round, and lasts around ten seconds once the charge hits the ground

– pings any enemy player within its radius. It fires like a grenade launcher round, and lasts around ten seconds once the charge hits the ground Rail Gun – hold down the button to charge and fire this long-range rifle. It can be tricky to aim well with

– hold down the button to charge and fire this long-range rifle. It can be tricky to aim well with Pulse Rifle – fires lasers with precision. It acts most like an infantry rifle but with a slightly lower reload time

– fires lasers with precision. It acts most like an infantry rifle but with a slightly lower reload time Kymera Ray Gun – a short-medium range pistol that hits rapidly. The hits do little damage and they can overheat if the gauge reaches the maximum level. It makes short work of enemy structures

How to use the Fortnite UFO

Once you’ve shot down and slain the alien inside, you can run up to the UFO once it’s healed with its regenerative shields and hop in for a spin. Here’s how to pilot the Fortnite UFO using keyboard and mouse:

WSAD keys – move the UFO

– move the UFO Mouse move – look around

– look around Space – ascend to the skies

– ascend to the skies R – descend down to earth

– descend down to earth Hold E – exit the vehicle. Not recommended while high up

– exit the vehicle. Not recommended while high up Left mouse button – fires a slow-moving charge shot. Cannot fire if the traction beam is on

– fires a slow-moving charge shot. Cannot fire if the traction beam is on Right mouse button – press to activate the traction beam. Anything in its light for a few seconds will be picked up. Press the button again to deactivate

– press to activate the traction beam. Anything in its light for a few seconds will be picked up. Press the button again to deactivate Shift – boost a short distance. A maximum of three boost charges can be stored at once, and they regenerate over time

And that’s everything you need to know about Fortnite alien weapons and how to pilot the UFO. While you’re here, you may be interested to learn more about the Fortnite alien artifacts scattered throughout the map that can be used to purchase Fortnite Kymera styles.

