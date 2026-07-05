Fortnite's American Dad bundle is missing one crucial thing, so save yourself 2,700 V-Bucks

With Family Guy making its debut in Fortnite in December 2023, it was only a matter of time before American Dad landed in the Item Shop. That moment is here, as Epic Games has cooked up another bundle of Seth MacFarlane-inspired cosmetics. It might be tempting to top up your V-Bucks for this one, but compared to the likes of The Simpsons crossover last year, it feels like more of an afterthought.

I don't know about you, but I expect Fortnite collaborations to come with a certain pedigree of quality. Some of the best crossovers, like John Wick or last year's addition of David Corenswet's Superman, pay tribute to these characters well. The big blue boy scout even got an entire season themed around his arrival, marking a drastic change from the usual focus on Marvel superheroes. In the case of American Dad, it just seems lackluster.

For 2.7k V-Bucks, you get Fortnite skins of Stan and Francine Smith, Stan's Foam Finger pickaxe, Threat Level Fridge Magnet backbling, Francine's Purse pickaxe, a Klaus Heisler, and Stan's Jam as an emote. While the Fridge Magnet is an admittedly nice nod to a pretty niche and often overlooked running gag in the show, I wish the bundle dug a little deeper. The absence of Roger is a sorely missed opportunity. Epic could easily whip up some nods to Outer Space Land, a theme park that Roger comes to adore as it resembles his homeland.

Considering Fortnite is increasing its presence of themed vehicles, such as the DeLorean or James Bond's Aston Martin DB5, it's surprising that Stan's SUV doesn't get a mention here. However, there's one sin that this bundle is committing, and that's the lack of a Jam Track. The Simpsons gave us both Danny Elfman's theme and The Monorail Song, both available to use in Festival and on the Jam Stage.

I can't tell you how much laughter I've gotten out of concocting cursed beats using the stems of these tracks in the latter mode.

Again, it's an opportunity the hit battle royale game could have easily grasped. A shame, really. However, if you feel compelled to add Stan or Francine to your locker, you can purchase them individually for 1.5 V-Bucks. They're both available until July 18, 2026, in the Item Shop, so there's plenty of time to decide.

In the meantime, check whether there are some new Fortnite codes, and be sure to let us know if you're hopping into the current season over at the PCGamesN Discord server.