Fortnite Aquaman skin guide: skin challenges and different styles

Want to unlock the Fortnite Aquaman skin? Much like with Chapter 2 Season 2, the new Fortnite Season has a Marvel Comics tie-in, except this time you won’t be striving to unlock the merc with a mouth, instead you’re completing challenges to get your hands on the Fortnite Aquaman skin. This Aquaman skin is styled on Jason Momoa’s 2018 Aquaman movie and is complete with geometric-style tattoos and outrageously sculpted physique. Plus, after you’ve unlocked the shirtless variant you will be able to complete a few more challenges in order to get the fully suited, golden version of Aquaman.

So, how do you actually unlock the Fortnite Aquaman skin for yourself? First off, you’ll need to purchase the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle Pass. Next, you’ll need to complete the first Fortnite Aquaman skin challenge: use a whirlpool at the Fortilla. There are a total of five Fortnite Aquaman challenges to complete in order to unlock the base skin, with a new challenge releasing each week.

To walk you through the complete process, including how to complete all of the challenges, here’s our guide to unlocking the Fortnite Aquaman skin.

Fortnite Aquaman skin challenge 1

Use a whirlpool at the Fortilla

This one is very easy. Simply head to the Fortilla portion of the map, which if you’re just starting out is in the southwest, er, where all the water is. Once there you need to look out for whirlpools around the area – just drop into one and it will spit you into the air. And there you have it.

Fortnite Aquaman skin challenge 2

Use a fishing pole to ride behind a Loot Shark at Sweaty Sands

This challenge isn’t live yet, but was leaked by Fortnite dataminer FireMonkey.

Aquaman Week 1 & 2 Challenges pic.twitter.com/LZGf87jY81 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) June 17, 2020

Check back in a week’s time for a quick guide on how to complete this challenge.